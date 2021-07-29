The 19 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in July

Including a non-irritating retinol, hair products that help us make the most out of our styles and a whole bunch of anxiety-soothing CBD remedies.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

July was a month of dipping our toes back into the waters of vaccinated semi-normalcy, and for team Fashionista, that meant actually styling our hair and even getting reacquainted with old friends from our makeup bags, like eyeliner and bronzer. We missed those guys! We also spent the last four weeks trying out new wellness products, like ingestibles (gummies! capsules! tincutres!) that promised to make us feel more energized and less stressed out (don't worry, we're fine).

In the gallery below, we've rounded up our very favorite beauty and wellness discoveries from the last month, including a non-irritating retinol, a classic eyeliner, hair products that help us make the most out of our styles and a whole bunch of anxiety-soothing CBD remedies. (No, really, we're fine!!!) Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

