The 21 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in June

Including an under-$10 mascara that seems far more expensive, innovative sunscreens and a nostalgic fragrance that's a compliment magnet.
Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

If the month of June felt like a blur to you, rest assured that you're not alone: It flew by for team Fashionista as well — and not just because we spent a good chunk of the past four weeks testing the waters of new beauty and wellness products.

This month, our editor's favorite finds include a slew of new skin-care finds, including innovative sunscreen formulas, multi-tasking balms, a summer-worthy body oil and one of the fastest breakout-fighting acne treatments we've tried. We also discovered pretty lip colors we can't wait to wear as masking becomes less necessary, an under-$10 mascara that seems far more expensive, a lip mask that smells like the perfect summer beverage and a nostalgic fragrance that's a compliment magnet.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) all of our favorite beauty and wellness finds from June.

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

