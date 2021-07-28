Rihanna Is About to Debut a Fenty Fragrance

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Skin

It's a big week in perfume news. First, Adam Driver set Twitter abuzz with his sexy centaur campaign for Burberry Hero. Then, Rihanna dropped a major hint that Fenty Parfum is on its way.

On Wednesday, the singer/beauty mogul/icon posted black-and-white imagery of herself on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, "#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON👀".

While the post wasn't exactly heavy on specifics, it seems that Fenty perfume is indeed dropping imminently. Earlier in the week, Fenty Beauty had shared a teaser of what we can now assume to be the shadowy silhouette of a perfume flacon, on Instagram:

Rihanna has dabbled in fragrance in the past, via a licensing deal with Parlux — but establishing a perfume line under her own company umbrella is a big step. Like Kim Kardashian West and Michelle Pfeiffer's recent entrees into scent (via KKW Fragrance and Henry Rose, respectively), this upends the historical trend of celebrities serving as the face and name of a fragrance, but having little oversight or involvement in the product development or business side of it. It's worth noting that Black founders are woefully underrepresented in the mainstream perfume world, so a new fragrance company coming from a Black woman with significant power, reach and well-established methods of distribution in the beauty industry is major.

While there's no information about what Fenty Parfum will smell like — or even clarification as to whether it will be a full perfume line under the Fenty Beauty umbrella or simply a one-off scent — Rihanna has a proven track record of shaking things up in the beauty industry. She's led the charge toward prioritizing diversity and representation in shade range and marketing, highlighting the importance of sunscreen for all skin tones, inviting people of all genders to participate in Fenty Beauty and incorporating sustainability via refillable packaging. We'd say it's a safe bet that Fenty Parfum will be just as mindful and impactful as its makeup and skin-care counterparts.

Representatives from Fenty Beauty did not immediately respond to Fashionista's request for comment, but we will continue to update this post as additional details become available.

