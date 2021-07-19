Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Figure Eight Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

Figure Eight is a new sustainable retail concept store that reimagines the ecosystem of luxury fashion.
Author:

Showcasing a selection of sustainable, vegan brands across fashion, jewelry, and beauty, Figure Eight is a self-sustaining, regenerative, and iterative space that pursues the infinite possibilities of conscious discovery, community, and collaboration. Our new concept store, located in Soho, is the first multi-brand experiential boutique curated with a 360-degree approach to sustainability. In making this space, we are making space for something new. We are making space for what comes next.

Position Summary:

As a Figure Eight Sales Associate you are responsible for delivering a transformational customer experience, building our new concept one customer at a time, and ultimately driving our business through sales. You should demonstrate a strong commitment to service, a genuine curiosity and interest in people, sustainability, fashion & style sensibility, and exceptional selling skills. The ideal candidate will provide customers with a unique shopping experience by offering excellent customer service, through telling our brand story with authentic selling techniques and in-depth product and brand knowledge. Every interaction is an opportunity to create an experience unique and to forge a deeper connection through our exclusive collections. The ideal candidate also understands how to be a team player, and is savvy about the visual, operational, and experiential aspects of the role.

Key Accountabilities:

Business, Strategy and Vision

  • Possess positive energy and create an atmosphere of possibility with our customers
  • Drive and exceed individual KPI goals, by ensuring the highest level of Customer Service and quality of sales
  • Help drive sales through creating a unique, innovative, and inspirational customer experience
  • Achievement of personal sales and store metric goals
  • Build and maintain new and existing customer relationships
  • Strong sense of product knowledge, storytelling and can articulate on all aspects of store concept and designer collections, from history to product to brand messaging
  • Maintain knowledge of new seasonal product deliveries, current sales, promotions, and in-store events to provide the customer a distinct customer experience

Recommended Articles

Client Engagement

  • Maintain a solid, organized client book which furthers your customer relationships and generates consistent, proactive sales volume
  • Use creative, experiential approaches to engage the customer with the product, while showcasing the ease and accessibility of our brand
  • Partner with Store Manager to help execute and promote in-store events and marketing campaigns

Operational Excellence

  • Efficiently and accurately process all POS transactions and capture of customer information and assist when necessary with operational and back of house activities
  • Assist in merchandising and maintenance of the shop floor
  • Ensure all sales and operational policies and procedures are followed and maintained
  • Ensure facility maintenance, presentation and organization
  • Assist in the maintenance of all inventory in the stockroom and on the selling floor
  • Assist in all areas of Shipping/Receiving protocol

Qualifications:

  • 1-3 years of retail sales, preferably luxury market
  • Flexible schedule that meets the needs of the business, including weekend availability
  • Excellent communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills
  • Maintain a high level of initiative, motivation, and self-direction along with creative thinking
  • Exceptional organizational skills, follow through and attention to detail
  • Strong problem-solving attitude
  • Able to assess priorities, meet deadlines and create memorable customer experience
  • Collaborative spirit and proactive attitude

To Apply: Please send your resume to candice@figureeightstore.com, subject line Sales Associate.

Related Stories

fashionista-ss18 tomorrowland
Careers

TOMORROWLAND Is Hiring A Sales Associate In New York, NY

TOMORROWLAND is one of Japan's leading fashion brands with nearly 40 years of history and over 160 stores in Japan. At its 3,500 square foot SoHo flagship store, the brand has established a unique footprint in the heart of New York's premier downtown shopping district.

180 The Store
Careers

WILLIAMSON IS HIRING A PART-TIME KEY HOLDER / SALES ASSOCIATE IN NEW YORK, NY

Williamson, a Fashion and Lifestyle PR and marketing agency and showroom, is offering a part-time, dynamic Key Holder/Sales Associate position for our retail store, 180 the store.

Kahn_8.jpg
Careers

The Arrivals Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

We’re looking for bright, friendly, and outgoing Sales Associates to join The Arrivals team for a unique retail concept we’re launching in SoHo this October.

tomorrowland
Careers

TOMORROWLAND Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

TOMORROWLAND is one of Japan's leading fashion brands with nearly 40 years of history and over 160 stores in Japan. The company has defined itself through decades of innovative textile design and cutting-edge menswear and womenswear.