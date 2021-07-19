- Publish date:
Figure Eight Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY
Showcasing a selection of sustainable, vegan brands across fashion, jewelry, and beauty, Figure Eight is a self-sustaining, regenerative, and iterative space that pursues the infinite possibilities of conscious discovery, community, and collaboration. Our new concept store, located in Soho, is the first multi-brand experiential boutique curated with a 360-degree approach to sustainability. In making this space, we are making space for something new. We are making space for what comes next.
Position Summary:
As a Figure Eight Sales Associate you are responsible for delivering a transformational customer experience, building our new concept one customer at a time, and ultimately driving our business through sales. You should demonstrate a strong commitment to service, a genuine curiosity and interest in people, sustainability, fashion & style sensibility, and exceptional selling skills. The ideal candidate will provide customers with a unique shopping experience by offering excellent customer service, through telling our brand story with authentic selling techniques and in-depth product and brand knowledge. Every interaction is an opportunity to create an experience unique and to forge a deeper connection through our exclusive collections. The ideal candidate also understands how to be a team player, and is savvy about the visual, operational, and experiential aspects of the role.
Key Accountabilities:
Business, Strategy and Vision
- Possess positive energy and create an atmosphere of possibility with our customers
- Drive and exceed individual KPI goals, by ensuring the highest level of Customer Service and quality of sales
- Help drive sales through creating a unique, innovative, and inspirational customer experience
- Achievement of personal sales and store metric goals
- Build and maintain new and existing customer relationships
- Strong sense of product knowledge, storytelling and can articulate on all aspects of store concept and designer collections, from history to product to brand messaging
- Maintain knowledge of new seasonal product deliveries, current sales, promotions, and in-store events to provide the customer a distinct customer experience
Client Engagement
- Maintain a solid, organized client book which furthers your customer relationships and generates consistent, proactive sales volume
- Use creative, experiential approaches to engage the customer with the product, while showcasing the ease and accessibility of our brand
- Partner with Store Manager to help execute and promote in-store events and marketing campaigns
Operational Excellence
- Efficiently and accurately process all POS transactions and capture of customer information and assist when necessary with operational and back of house activities
- Assist in merchandising and maintenance of the shop floor
- Ensure all sales and operational policies and procedures are followed and maintained
- Ensure facility maintenance, presentation and organization
- Assist in the maintenance of all inventory in the stockroom and on the selling floor
- Assist in all areas of Shipping/Receiving protocol
Qualifications:
- 1-3 years of retail sales, preferably luxury market
- Flexible schedule that meets the needs of the business, including weekend availability
- Excellent communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills
- Maintain a high level of initiative, motivation, and self-direction along with creative thinking
- Exceptional organizational skills, follow through and attention to detail
- Strong problem-solving attitude
- Able to assess priorities, meet deadlines and create memorable customer experience
- Collaborative spirit and proactive attitude
To Apply: Please send your resume to candice@figureeightstore.com, subject line Sales Associate.