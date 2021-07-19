Figure Eight Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

Showcasing a selection of sustainable, vegan brands across fashion, jewelry, and beauty, Figure Eight is a self-sustaining, regenerative, and iterative space that pursues the infinite possibilities of conscious discovery, community, and collaboration. Our new concept store, located in Soho, is the first multi-brand experiential boutique curated with a 360-degree approach to sustainability. In making this space, we are making space for something new. We are making space for what comes next.

Position Summary:

As a Figure Eight Sales Associate you are responsible for delivering a transformational customer experience, building our new concept one customer at a time, and ultimately driving our business through sales. You should demonstrate a strong commitment to service, a genuine curiosity and interest in people, sustainability, fashion & style sensibility, and exceptional selling skills. The ideal candidate will provide customers with a unique shopping experience by offering excellent customer service, through telling our brand story with authentic selling techniques and in-depth product and brand knowledge. Every interaction is an opportunity to create an experience unique and to forge a deeper connection through our exclusive collections. The ideal candidate also understands how to be a team player, and is savvy about the visual, operational, and experiential aspects of the role.

Key Accountabilities:

Business, Strategy and Vision

Possess positive energy and create an atmosphere of possibility with our customers

Drive and exceed individual KPI goals, by ensuring the highest level of Customer Service and quality of sales

Help drive sales through creating a unique, innovative, and inspirational customer experience

Achievement of personal sales and store metric goals

Build and maintain new and existing customer relationships

Strong sense of product knowledge, storytelling and can articulate on all aspects of store concept and designer collections, from history to product to brand messaging

Maintain knowledge of new seasonal product deliveries, current sales, promotions, and in-store events to provide the customer a distinct customer experience

Client Engagement

Maintain a solid, organized client book which furthers your customer relationships and generates consistent, proactive sales volume

Use creative, experiential approaches to engage the customer with the product, while showcasing the ease and accessibility of our brand

Partner with Store Manager to help execute and promote in-store events and marketing campaigns

Operational Excellence

Efficiently and accurately process all POS transactions and capture of customer information and assist when necessary with operational and back of house activities

Assist in merchandising and maintenance of the shop floor

Ensure all sales and operational policies and procedures are followed and maintained

Ensure facility maintenance, presentation and organization

Assist in the maintenance of all inventory in the stockroom and on the selling floor

Assist in all areas of Shipping/Receiving protocol

Qualifications:

1-3 years of retail sales, preferably luxury market

Flexible schedule that meets the needs of the business, including weekend availability

Excellent communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills

Maintain a high level of initiative, motivation, and self-direction along with creative thinking

Exceptional organizational skills, follow through and attention to detail

Strong problem-solving attitude

Able to assess priorities, meet deadlines and create memorable customer experience

Collaborative spirit and proactive attitude

To Apply: Please send your resume to candice@figureeightstore.com, subject line Sales Associate.