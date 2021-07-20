FRANCESCA SIMONS PR IS SEEKING FALL 2021 INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis.

Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis.

We are looking for motivated, organized and detail oriented PR interns to start immediately using an Apple Laptop or computer. Sorry, no Windows. This internship is not remote. This is an unpaid internship, and provides a hands-on experience and the opportunity to learn about the PR industry.

The ideal candidate has a strong interest in PR and the fashion/jewelry industry. We are seeking dynamic and responsible interns who can assist in every day operations.

Responsibilities

• Minimum 1 - 2 years PR industry level experience

• Assisting in the day to day operations

• Sample Trafficking, Tracking celebrity, editorial print and digital placements

• Develop and maintain contact lists

• Assist in coordinating all press days and press appointments

• Conducting appointments with editors and stylists

• Keep up to date records of everything including various calendars, contact lists, and press clippings

• Support with the daily activities, and strategy brainstorming development meetings

• Assisting on new media and influencer and stylist research

Cover letters and Resumes to be submitted to evelyn@francescasimons.com

Subject line: PR Internship - (Available _____)