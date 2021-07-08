Sponsored Story
GARRETT LEIGHT - ONLINE SAMPLE SALE - UP TO 75% OFF - July 14th - 18th

Your favorite eyewear is back with exquisite craftsmanship and local designs from California that are handcrafted in Japan.
Welcome back to Eclipse Online, Garrett Leight California Optical! Your favorite eyewear is back with exquisite craftsmanship and local designs from California that are handcrafted in Japan. Shop Garrett Leight's collection of contemporary eyewear at up to 75% off!

When:

Wednesday, July 14th - Sunday, July 18th
Sale starts 8AM PDT / 11AM EDT

Where?

Website: Shop HERE

Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com

