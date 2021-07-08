- Publish date:
GARRETT LEIGHT - ONLINE SAMPLE SALE - UP TO 75% OFF - July 14th - 18th
Welcome back to Eclipse Online, Garrett Leight California Optical! Your favorite eyewear is back with exquisite craftsmanship and local designs from California that are handcrafted in Japan. Shop Garrett Leight's collection of contemporary eyewear at up to 75% off!
When:
Wednesday, July 14th - Sunday, July 18th
Sale starts 8AM PDT / 11AM EDT
Where?
Website: Shop HERE
Follow us: @eclipse_official_la
Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com
Recommended Articles