Must Read: Gigi Hadid Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Fifth Avenue to Host New York Fashion Week

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Gigi Hadid covers Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid stars on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar in Gucci. Collier Schorr shot the cover image and Durga Chew-Bose wrote the accompanying story, in which the model opens up about life with a new baby, new priorities, journaling and her family dynamics. {Harper's Bazaar}

Fifth Avenue to host New York Fashion Week

The Fifth Avenue Association is the new host of NYFW. The three-story venue will be transformed into a runway, presentation and activation space for designers and brands alike. "We are thrilled to welcome New York Fashion Week to Fifth Avenue as we celebrate and support one of the largest revenue-generating events for the fashion industry — and what better place than on Fifth Avenue, the heart of global fashion and luxury shopping," said Jerome Barth, President, Fifth Avenue Association. "We look forward to being home to emerging designers and top talent this year and beyond." {Fashionista inbox}

How Pyer Moss triumphed over a tropical storm

It's not easy to postpone any haute couture show — especially when it's taking place in Paris and, and would fall off the Fédération de la Haute Couture's official calendar if rescheduled — but Pyer Moss did just that when Tropical Storm Elsa washed away his couture debut on Thursday, July 8. By a sheer miracle, the designer's team was able to pull off a successful show two days later. Paper's Mario Abad caught up with Brittney Escovedo, founder of event production firm Beyond 8, to get the inside scoop on how they did it. "Logically, it doesn't make sense how we were able to do it, but it was greater than us," Escovedo told Paper. "We were living out a historic moment that everyone present and alive today, and those that aren't with us, are really making sure happened." {Paper}

Coach introduces new collaboration with Bape

Coach tapped Japanese streetwear pioneers Bape to collaborate on a collection of ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and accessories. The range features bags, hoodies and T-shirts printed with a limited-edition pattern that merges the house's iconic Signature with Bape's Ape Head logo. The accompanying campaign, which is photographed by Sandy Kim, stars Megan Thee Stallion, Cordae and Kōki. {Fashionista inbox}

Contrasting the fashions of "Gossip Girl" 1.0 and 2.0

The new "Gossip Girl" doesn't have an army of teens in Tory Burch flats or a Queen Bee in padded headbands, but it does have hot-ticket Gen-Z items like bike shorts, sneakers and vintage designer bags. In a new piece for The New York Times, Anna P. Kambhampaty compares the staple fashions of the original "Gossip Girl" with those of the reboot — with the help of the show's costume designer Eric Daman. {The New York Times}

