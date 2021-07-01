What Everyone Wore to the 'Gossip Girl' Premiere

Upper East Siders, the time has come: The new "Gossip Girl" debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8. But, before we get to meet the next generation of Manhattan's elite, characters we've only gotten snippets of (and vague introductions to), there's a premiere — an actual, IRL, red carpet premiere.

HBO hosted an in-person celebration for "Gossip Girl" on Wednesday night in (where else?) New York City, at none other than Spring Studios, which has served as the home base for much of New York Fashion Week in recent years. And, appropriately, guests arrived wearing a who's-who of designer labels, from big-name fashion houses (Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci) to buzzy up-and-comers (Wiederhoeft, Markarian), heat wave be damned.

See what everyone wore to the NYC premiere of HBO's "Gossip Girl" in the gallery below.

