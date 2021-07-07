The Original 'Gossip Girl' Featured a Parade of Fashion-Industry Cameos

From Rachel Zoe to Alexa Chung, these are all the appearances you probably forgot about.

Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

As we approach Thursday's long-awaited premiere of Gossip Girl 2.0 on HBO Max, we're looking back at some of the things that made the original show so special. Here at Fashionista, we obsessed over the the show's designer fashion and wild drama, and paid especially close attention to the pretty-frequent cameos from prominent members of the fashion industry.

As the show went on, the plotlines became increasingly far-fetched, and one thing that regularly tethered the show back to reality were appearances from real-life NYC personalities, many of whom came from the fashion world. Actual socialites, models, designers and editors from the moment made every birthday party, Fashion's Night Out soirée or internship snafu feel a little more realistic.

Remember Rachel Zoe quipping, "I die," after a bowl of fondue pours onto her head? Or Hamish Bowles joking with Lily van der Woodsen at a Fashion's Night Out party? Or Serena inviting the Misshapes to Jenny's 16th birthday rager?

Strolling down memory lane had us wondering: Who from fashion's ranks might cameo on the new show? Well, we already know designer-of-the-moment Christopher John Rogers features in episode 1 (Julien Calloway models in his show) with a brief appearance from The Cut's Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Other talent we could see on set? Someone like Luka Sabbat feels like he could be a part of their world. Ella Emhoff perhaps? Hari Nef? Paloma Elsesser? Or a more mainstream Instagirl model like Bella Hadid or Kaia Gerber? We'd also love to see some of our favorite editors and street-style stars, like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue's Chioma Nnadi or InStyle's Laura Brown. YouTube's Derek Blasberg and Instagram's Eva Chen also feel like strong possibilities. Oh, and the casting department would obviously be out of their minds not to reach out to our own Tyler McCall.

Related Articles

Reflecting on a Decade of 'Gossip Girl' With Eric Daman

67 of the Best Looks From 'Gossip Girl' 1.0

The Costumes on 'Gossip Girl' 2.0 Cement the New World Order of the Upper East Side

We guess we'll have to wait and see as Gossip Girl 2.0 unfolds. For now, read on for every single fashion-industry cameo you probably forgot about from the original.

Cynthia Rowley, Joe Zee, Rachel Zoe

Rowley, Zee and Zoe all portrayed themselves as guests at Blair's 20th birthday party in season 4, episode 7, "War at the Roses." Zoe, covered in fondue, even uttered her infamous catch phrase:

Tim Gunn

In season 4 episode 6, the former "Project Runway" star and Parsons chair made an appearance to interview Jenny Humphrey about her fashion design aspirations.

Isaac Mizrahi

Along with Gunn, Mizrahi made an appearance on the same episode at a New York Observer party set at the Boom Boom Room.

Karlie Kloss, Meredith Melling

Kloss appears briefly during the season 4 premiere at a pre-Fashion's Night Out luncheon at the Van der Woodsens. Also there, briefly? Then-Vogue Market Editor Meredith Melling (then-Melling-Burke).

Lou Doillon

In the same episode, Blair and Serena are still summering in Paris, and we see Serena making friends with Parisian girl-about-town Lou Doillon.

Hamish Bowles, Charlotte Ronson, Diane von Furstenberg, Alessandra Ambrosio

Season 4, episode 3, "The Undergraduates," centered around a Fashion's Night Out event at the Diane von Furstenburg store. We see von Furstenberg, Alessandro Ambrosio, Hamish Bowles and Charlotte Ronson mixing and mingling with the crowd.

The Misshapes, Chanel Iman, Patrick McMullan

In season 2, episode 20, "The Remains of J," Serena throws Jenny a 16th birthday bash complete with 2/3 of fashion-favorite DJ trio The Misshapes, model Chanel Iman and nightlife photographer Patrick McMullan.

Vera Wang

Blair chose a Vera Wang dress for her wedding to Louis, so in season 5, episode 11, "The End of the Affair?" Wang makes an appearance at the fitting.

Tory Burch

In season 3, episode 4, "Dan de Fleurette," Serena interviews for an internship at Tory Burch, with Burch herself conducting the interview.

Stefano Tonchi

In season 4, episode 13, "Damien Darko," Blair and Dan begin their internships at W magazine. Later on, at a party for the magazine, their internship rivalry culminates in a physical altercation. Then-Editor-in-Chief Stefano Tonchi sees it, and they're both fired on the spot.

Tinsley Mortimer

In the season 2 premiere, "Summer Kind of Wonderful," socialite-turned-Real Housewife of New York Tinsley Mortimer makes a cameo at a white party in the Hamptons, where Eric introduces her to budding fashion designer Jenny Humphrey.

Alexa Chung

In season 6, episode 3, "Dirty Rotten Scandals," Chung is backstage set to walk in Blair's fashion show until another model orchestrates a scandal on the runway, prompting Chung to book it out of there.

Michael Kors

In season 2, episode 5, Mortimer is back alongside Michael Kors at the Bryant Park tents during New York Fashion Week.

Simon Doonan, Chris Benz

In season 5, episode 3, "The Jewel of Denial," drama ensues at a Jenny Packham fashion show, where Blair is escorted down the runway by famous window dresser and fashion personality Simon Doonan. Designer Chris Benz makes a cameo as well, escorting scammer Charlie.

Ariel Foxman, Honor Brodie

The former InStyle editors attend Lily's housewarming party in season 2, episode 7, "Chuck in Real Life."

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.