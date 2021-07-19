Sponsored Story
Greenwich St Jewelers' Annual Sample Sale, Online and In-Store NYC - July 20th - 26th

Greenwich St. is a beautiful family-owned jewelry boutique in downtown NYC. The sale will feature more than 400 jewels, up to 70% off retail, from G. St designers’ vaults, including one-of-a-kind pieces, not available anywhere else.
Greenwich St Jewelers
Greenwich St’s customer service team will be available via Instagram DM, phone, email and live chat to share photos and answer questions for any customers who can’t shop the sale in person.

  • Dates: Tuesday, July 20 - Monday, July 26 *Additional 10% off on the 26th*
  • Address: 64 Trinity Place, New York, New York 10006
       - Sale is accessible both online and in-store from
       - Online: www.greenwichstjewelers.com
       - In-store: Fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear a mask, but are welcome to do so
  • Store Hours:
       -     Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 11AM to 6PM; Thu 11AM to 7PM
       - Saturday by-appointment only
       - Virtual appointments available
  • Payment methods accepted: All major credit cards, Affirm Financing

