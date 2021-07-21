Must Read: Harris Reed and Missoma to Launch Jewelry Collection, Stella McCartney's Ongoing Journey To Clean up Fashion

Harris Reed Photo: Darren Gerrish/Wire Image for Byredo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Harris Reed and Missoma to launch jewelry collection

The U.K.'s favorite fashion jewelry brand is teaming up with one of the country's brightest sartorial talents: Harris Reed, the British-American designer who creates beautiful pieces to be worn by everyone, has linked up with Missoma on a collection of rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings with an aesthetic reminiscent of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Ranging from demi-fine to fine price points, the collection is set to be unveiled in September. {Fashionista inbox}

Stella McCartney's ongoing journey to clean up fashion

Stella McCartney isn't quiet about the need for fashion to clean up its act. The designer spoke at the G7 summit last week to a group of the world's most powerful leaders and her message was clear: Government regulators and policy-makers need to treat fashion like any other heavily polluting industry with tougher oversight and more incentives to reduce environmental impact. Business of Fashion's Sarah Kent wrote a piece following her urgent environmental pitch, that tracks both McCartney's history as an ethical fashion pioneer and her ongoing journey to change the industry. {Business of Fashion}

Fashion journalists reflect on the return of the runway

After over a year of virtual presentations, in-person runway shows are back. Katie Van Syckle interviewed her colleagues, Vanessa Friedman, the fashion director and chief fashion critic for The New York Times, and Jessica Testa, a fashion reporter, after their recent trip to Paris for the haute couture shows, to see whether their return to the front row felt at all different. To their dismay, it did not: "This was such a difficult period for this industry. All the stuff that had been talked about back in June, when people said this is nature's way of saying the system is broken — sales are messed up, there is too much stuff — those conversations have ceased," Friedman said. "I think the question that both of us left with was: What did this industry learn? And the truth is, it isn't clear. It's actually possible the answer is: not nearly as much as you might hope." {The New York Times}

The dark side of nostalgia

Fashion's all over Y2K clothes like they are some sort of overnight cure for post-pandemic anxiety. Low-rise jeans may come off as harmless denim bottoms, but their resurgence on social media has stirred up painful feelings for elder millennials. In a piece for Harper's Bazaar, Jess Sims dissects threads on Twitter that reveal how fatphobia within that era of fashion was at its peak and that the trends bubbling back up from the early 2000s actually trigger a lot of body-image issues and eating disorders. To top it off, images resurfacing from the early aughts only spotlight white women, proving that media during this time was problematic in that it disregarded people of color. {Harper's Bazaar}

