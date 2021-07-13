As Vaccine Rollout Continues, Shopping Trends Suggest We're All Ready for a Damn Vacation

"The roll-out of vaccinations and lifting of lockdown saw demand increase for dressier styles, as well as items associated with travel and leisure," according to Lyst.

Fashion is finally feeling the ripple effects of a (more) vaccinated world. On Tuesday, global fashion shopping platform Lyst published its Lyst Index for Q2 of 2021, highlighting how consumer trends have continued to evolve in April, May and June of 2021. This quarterly list ranks "fashion's hottest brands and products" based on shopper behavior, Google search data, social media mentions and engagement statistics worldwide. And these seem to indicate one thing: We're all ready for a damn vacation.

"The pandemic is far from over, but consumers were in a very different mindset in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2020," reads the report. "Searches for dresses increased 371%, sunglasses 198% and beachwear 192%...In key markets, the roll-out of vaccinations and lifting of lockdown saw demand increase for dressier styles, as well as items associated with travel and leisure." In other words, people are ready to get back out there, whether traveling, attending social gatherings or heading to the beach — and that's showing in our shopping habits.

As for the brand rankings, Gucci once again nabbed the top spot for the third quarter running, which Lyst attributes to the success of its Balenciaga collaboration, as well as a new decor homeware line and a successful (albeit random) campaign with James Corden. Dior came in second place, jumping one spot from its Q1 rank and bumping Nike down from second to third. In the past three months, Dior showed its Cruise 2022 collection in Athens, unveiled a menswear collection with Sacai and introduced a new fragrance campaign featuring Jin Xing, all contributing to its buzz and growing popularity. Meanwhile, Nike held on to a spot in the top three by debuting a new Air VaporMax 2021 featuring 40% recycled content, launching Naomi Osaka's second collection and closing its US operations in honor of Juneteenth. Other top brands that made the list included Louis Vuitton, Prada, Balenciaga, Moncler, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Versace, Fendi, Burberry and Off-White.

When it comes to specific products, the Lyst report indicates a continuation of the trend away from athleisure and activewear seen in Q1. Not only are shoppers still ditching their sweatpants, but they're also investing in swimwear, sunglasses, dresses (remember those?), trendy bucket hats and handbags — all must-have items for summer getaways.

Lyst also points to an increase in events (and therefore public appearances by celebrities and influencers) in Q2 as a driving force in shopping trends, something the company expects to continue throughout the year. "Among the quarter's hottest products are The Attico's zebra print bikini, worn by Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa; Rodarte's daisy print dress, seen on Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez; and Marine Serre and Mugler's bodycon pieces, worn by Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat," the report notes.

Then, there's the ever-important influence of Gen-Z. Lyst calls the generation a "powerful force in fashion" and attributes several of the quarter's top shopping trends to Gen-Zers, as well as "older consumers" who are following in their footsteps. "From specific items such as Nike's Air Force One sneakers — the quarter's hottest women's product — to movements such as softcore and mermaidcore, consumers born after 1996 are often setting the style agenda," the company explains.

Overall, the report seems to indicate a return to "normality" for many shoppers, even as the fashion industry itself continues to change in structural, substantive ways. "Digital continues to be an area of rapid evolution and untapped potential for the industry, in terms of both commerce and brand building," Lyst suggests.

See the top trending brands and products from Q2 of 2021, according to Lyst, below.

Top 20 Trending Brands for Q2 of 2021:

Gucci Dior Nike Louis Vuitton Prada Balenciaga Moncler Bottega Veneta Saint Laurent Versace Fendi Burberry Off-White Alexander McQueen Valentino Loewe Givenchy Balmain Jacquemus Rick Owens

Top Trending Women's Products for Q2 of 2021:

Nike Air Force One sneakers Bottega Veneta mini Jodie Bag Jacquemus Le bob Artichaut hat Prada organic denim top Marine Serre Fuseaux Moonfish leggings The Attico zebra print bikini Gucci rubber sandals Versace Trésor De La Mer swimsuit Mugler sheer panel bodysuit Rodarte daisy print dress

Top Trending Men's Products for Q2 of 2021:

Adidas Yeezy slides Off-White Virgil sunglasses Prada PRAX 01 sneakers Versace Barocco swim shorts Dior Futuristic sunglasses Fendi Baguette bag Nike Killshot OG SP sneakers Gucci horsebit leather loafers 2 Moncler 1952 logo T-shirt Thom Browne pleated skirt

