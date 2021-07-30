Publish date:

You're Not Ready for Lady Gaga in the 'House of Gucci' Trailer

"Father, son and house of Gucci."
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are seen filming 'House of Gucci' on March 10, 2021 in Milan, Italy.

You've seen the paparazzi images of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, dressed in their '80s and early '90s finest, going all across Italy to film "House of Gucci," Ridley Scott's upcoming crime drama about Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, a.k.a. Signore e Signora Gucci. They promised camp, extravagance and another Gaga Oscar bid. (Plus, the fact that the actual Gucci family isn't happy about the project added to the buzz surrounding it.) 

Still, nothing prepared us for the first trailer, which debuted Thursday night.

There are accents! There's gesticulating! There are plenty of already-quotable lines! All set to Blondie's "Heart of Glass"! 

As is normally the case, the trailer drop was made better by the brilliant real-time reactions to it on Twitter.

Gaga is the clear standout, but other notable moments include an unrecognizable Jared Leto, an appearance by Salma Hayek Pinault and the continuation of an overall great week for Adam Driver fans. "House of Gucci" premieres on November 24 — until then, repeat after us: Father, son and House of Gucci.

