IHC Is Hiring An Account Executive And A Social Media Manager In Miami, FL

Social Media Manager - Miami, Remote

The Social Media Manager will support the IHC digital team on luxury lifestyle, wellness, beauty & hospitality accounts. This role is focused on social media content, digital strategy, social media management, influencer relations and developing brand partnerships. Ideal candidates have a strong command of best practices and trends in social media marketing, experience with luxury brands and understand how to both build and convert digital audiences. A strong graphic design skill set will be advantageous.

RESPONSIBILITIES

social media and digital strategy social media content creation (graphic design experience)

email marketing campaigns

social media engagement and management

manage influencer engagement and partnerships

overseeing graphic design

QUALIFICATIONS

experience with luxury brands (bonus: experience in NY or LA) experience with campaigns on TikTok, Instagram, and Clubhouse

proficient in Adobe, Facebook Ad Manager, Excel and Canva

knowledge of all social media platforms and Facebook Ad Manager

excellent English writing/grammar

ability to take direction, multitask, and work proactively in a fast-paced environment

Competitive commission structure and year-end bonus.

Please note the above qualifications before applying.

Account Executive, Miami FL

The right candidate will be skilled at leading a team, be the point of contact for clients and will be an articulate presenter, possess good writing skills, be competent at media and social media analysis, reporting and thrive on attention to detail. This role will require the right candidate to develop and propose ideas and initiatives to the team. The right candidate must take an active interest in the world of digital communications and can confidently identify how digital activations can support our client strategies. Their duties include regularly meeting deadlines, goals and other forms of client expectations, helping clients understand the limits of their budget or resources and consistently meeting project deadlines laid out by the client.

RESPONSIBILITIES

oversee junior team and interns

planning, organizing, executing and overseeing events

leading client communications with senior team

creating innovative marketing strategies to be used across multiple platforms: Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, print and online media.

maintain of-the-moment knowledge of all accounts; understanding client goals, industry patterns & buzz, competitor happenings

new business - pitching new accounts; preparing presentations; identifying opportunities

communicate with clients and lead meetings

assist in driving, organizing and executing strategies and initiatives

social media - audience engagement; as dictated by program strategy

social media - monitoring; data driven recaps with contextual summaries

prepare data driven client reports and presentations

oversee influencer marketing

support the senior staff across all activities where needed

schedule calls; create agendas; manage project timelines / calendars

support CEO and MD on new business proposals

QUALIFICATIONS

3+ years of experience in digital strategy, events, brand partnerships, influencer marketing experience with luxury brands (bonus: experience in NY or LA)

proficient in influencer marketing and building digital strategies

seasoned event management experience

strong understanding of analytics and KPI reporting.

excellent English writing/grammar

ability to take direction, multitask, and work proactively in a fast-paced environment

Competitive commission structure and year-end bonus

Please note the above qualifications before applying—

To Apply: Please send your resume to iman@iman-hasan.com, include the position interested as the subject line.

About:

A creative consultancy in Miami, NYC, and LA…where data meets zeitgeist.



We are an all-female creative consultancy, with expertise in finding innovative marketing strategies to achieve our clients’ business goals.



IHC brings a holistic approach to creating buzz and driving revenue for our clients, getting them noticed and positioning them as hyper-relevant within their vertical.Our diverse team delivers tactical impact across creative marketing, public relations and social media based on client goals, budgets and timelines. Moreover, with an agile and forward-thinking digital team, we demonstrate ROI and leverage data to accelerate growth and awareness for our clients.