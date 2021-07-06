Must Read: How to Build an Influencer Marketing Team, Why Beauty Marketing Still Has an LGBTQ+ Problem

Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Who What Wear Collection x Target

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

How to build an influencer marketing team

The increase in M&A activity in the influencer marketing space points to the growing importance of a thoughtful influencer marketing strategy for both agencies and brands. "They must decide their focus — building technology or relationships, honing skills in creativity or analytics, for example — as well as if it's worth it to build out a team versus simply buying one," writes Alexandra Mondalek in a piece for Business of Fashion on how to build an influencer marketing team. Mondalek goes on to discuss what services these teams should include and how they can handle the fundamental aspects of brokering influencer deals. {Business of Fashion}

Why beauty marketing still has an LGBTQ+ problem

Young consumers want an inclusive and non-binary approach to beauty marketing, but brands are only delivering a surface-level solution in a rainbow packaged box. Kati Chitrakorn delves into this beauty blind spot for Vogue Business, acknowledging that while a handful of multinational beauty giants want to commit to changing their messaging whole-heartedly, they face significant challenges in countries, mostly outside the West, where conservative attitudes to gender still dominate. {Vogue Business}

The story behind TikTok's favorite necklace

Vivienne Westwood's three-strand pearl choker has appeared so many times on TikTok that it's been dubbed the TikTok Necklace. In a new piece for The New York Times, Kathleen Beckett traces its origins from Westwood's Fall 1987 Women's collection to its present-day place on the necks of influencers in sweatpants. {The New York Times}

Kenneth Ize and Karl Lagerfeld team up on capsule collection

Kenneth Ize has collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld Design Director Hun Kim on an exclusive capsule collection. The gender-neutral collection, which launches July 7, is a fusion of playful prints and versatile silhouettes. Accessories made using fabrics sourced from Nigeria, including bags and belts, round out the capsule. Priced from €99 to €695 (about $117 to $820), the bold wares will be available at Farfetch.com, Karl.com, BrownsFashion.com and in the brand's Paris and London stores. {Fashionista inbox}

Goop and Puma launch limited-edition activewear collection

Goop and Puma have partnered on a 10-piece collection that consists of sports-ready separates, sneakers, a water bottle, a yoga mat and more. The activewear and accessories are available to shop now on goop.com and Puma.com. {Fashionista inbox}

