IRO Is Hiring An ECommerce Manager In New York, NY

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Ecommerce Manager will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the IRO US website, liaising with shipping to ensure timely product delivery and returns, performing all customer care functions and monitoring the daily business. The Ecommerce Manager will have strong commercial acumen, be data passionate, and have great attention to detail.

Product Information

• Test and ensure that all the allocated merchandise is live on the site and functional at all times

• Write all product descriptions and detail to be sent to the Paris office for the upload of product catalogs.

• Ensure the correct classifications of product, ensuring all new styles are categorized correctly for the customer

• Track product stock availability to ensure any products are posted live on the website when available in the warehouse. Monitor for stock availability on any out of stock items.

• Ensure product prices are correct on the live site at all times Stock

• Overall management of e-Commerce stock and involvement in the commercial plan for growth

• Stock Availability – monitor stock holding and work collaboratively with merchandising and buying team to ensure coverage.

• Ensure inventory availability in advance of planned site launches, updates, marketing campaigns and promotional activity

• Order management – oversee all outbound orders and ensure timely fulfillment, work with 3PL on any customer adjustments.

• Returns management – oversee all return requests and monitor 3PL return processing. Analysis

• Monitor competitor and web sales trends to ensure web offer and experience is in line with customer expectations Site Improvements

• Work with the Head of Ecommerce on identifying enhancements and issues.

• Contribute to management of site navigation, search, categories, filters and product placement alongside the Head of Ecommerce.

Additional Responsibilities

• Ensuring 3PL has all supplies needed for ecommerce operations.

• Approval of any ecommerce related expenses

• Management of fraud prevention and chargebacks.

• Monitor and manage payment processing and refunds on 3 platforms.

Knowledge, skills and experience:

• Excellent numerical and analytical skills with a commercial drive

• Strong communication skills

• Excellent organizational and project management skills essential

• Technical experience with ecommerce platforms

• Excellent attention to detail

• Team player and willingness to support the wider team

• Flexible and responsive to change

• Strong attention to detail.

• Experience with Salesforce commerce cloud, Cegid, Signfyd a plus.

To Apply: Please send your resume to hr-digital@iro.fr, reference the job title as the subject line.