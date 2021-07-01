Jacquemus Doesn't Need an Instagrammable Backdrop to Create a Viral Collection

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Simon Porte Jacquemus has won fashion week on several occasions with his made-for-Instagram shows. His runways have felt like French provincial paintings come to life, with models walking through poetic lavender fields and lush shafts of wheat. The looks are liked, saved and reposted on their own, but there's something about seeing the clothes in those romantic contexts that makes them go instantly viral.

Having been almost a year since the last Jacquemus show, our feeds were craving something new from the designer. (Even a new mini bag would've sufficed.) On Wednesday, he satiated us with a "see now, buy now" coed collection, presented on the runway — but, in an unexpected twist, the clothes made their debut in a stark, indoor space.

"For the collection, after such a particular year, I wanted to gather people inside and share a fashion moment together," the designer revealed on an Instagram story just minutes before the show started. "I wanted to focus on the clothes, the silhouettes, the colors, the fabrics, the details and the energy of the models."

The name of the collection, "La Montagne," hinted at a dreamscape mountain as a potential backdrop; Jacquemus further tricked us into thinking the show would be a chic outdoorsy adventure with teaser imagery of colorblocked camping essentials like pink binoculars, orange tarpaulin and a red flashlight. Show attendees, however, needed no such equipment: The designer staged his latest debut, featuring runway regulars like Adut Akech and Bella Hadid, in a giant circular room lined with benches for guests. (If anything, the seating mimicked the silhouette of a mountain landscape.)

As for the clothes, Jacquemus is well-versed on the subject of subtly sexy pieces that the internet cannot get enough of, and there's plenty of that on offer — cropped knit cardigans, slinky silk sets, a bright orange biker short bodysuit and a rainbow assortment of ribbed-knit bra tops shown on both men and women. Split-hem flared pants and shearling sandals are some of the more fall-friendly items, as is a fuzzy two-tone polo sweater and a relaxed fit parka. It's hard to imagine wearing heavy outerwear right now, but in the winter department, there are loose-fitting leather shearling jackets and a shirt collar zipped down coat. Many of the garments are offered in a few different colors, from creamy and chocolate-y brown neutrals to hot pinks and highlighter yellows. It's safe to assume that the fast-fashion world is already getting "inspired."

Bags and hats aren't too small or too big — in fact, they're just right in "La Montagne." Fans of the brand's Le Chiquito top handle will definitely appreciate the furry shearling update that it's getting. As for an accessory highlight that s functional and fun, the label made a removable strap card holder that could be a cute way to carry around a vaccination card this summer.

See the complete Jacquemus La Montagne collection in the gallery below and shop the collection here.

60 Gallery 60 Images

