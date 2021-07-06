JACQUES MARIE MAGE IS LOOKING FOR A PART TIME MARKETING ASSISTANT IN LOS ANGELES

Jacques Marie Mage is a maker of rare, collectible luxury eyewear that combines historical motifs with precious materials, innovative production methods, and ethical business practices.

The assistant will assist with all marketing tasks, must thrive in a fast-paced environment and able to multitask.

Motivated and dedicated candidate

Knowledge of and interest in the fashion industry is preferred

Familiar with social media channels and interest in social media strategy

Excellent writing and communication skills

Excellent organizational skills, detailed oriented

Highly efficient and able to multitask on all initiative in a fast-paced environment

Responsibilities:

Assisting and expending relevant press contact (CondeNast, Hearst, key stylists, Luxury/Fashion magazines, key influencers)

Assisting with all areas of J.M.M. digital media content strategy including: Instagram, Digital Newsletters, Facebook Ads and content

Analyzing datas and create reports using Google Analytics, Klavyio, Shopify and Instagram

Monitoring luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle on social media to create case studies of social campaigns

Awareness of emerging digital platforms and apps

Assisting with Campaigns and launches production

Assisting with the execution of Special Projects and Collaborations

Other tasks as assigned

Our offices are based in Los Angeles (Westlake).

This is a part-time position (3 days/week)

If you qualify and are interested in joining one of the eyewear industry’s most dynamic brand, then please email your cover letter and resume. Please include your cover letter and resume in the body of your email because attachments will be deleted unopened.

Email to: ab@jacquesmariemage.com