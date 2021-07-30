JBC Is Hiring A Beauty & Wellness PR Manager In New York Or Los Angeles

JBC was born in New York City with the mission of creating a more thoughtful approach to public relations, and today, it has made good on that initial vision.

About JBC:

Seven years ago, Jennifer Bett Meyer and Melissa Duren Conner identified a gap in their field of media relations — and acted on it. In 2014, JBC was born in New York City with the mission of creating a more thoughtful approach to public relations, and today, it has made good on that initial vision. Now with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, JBC has since grown into the premier media relations agency for fast-growing, venture-backed startups in industries spanning fashion and beauty, health and well-being, food and beverage, technology, social impact, home and more.

JBC is an agency of humans. We work in media relations because we're people's people, and we love to collaborate with our brand partners as they achieve your goals. We build meaningful relationships with our partners on the pillars of transparency and honesty, working to secure market share and a defining foothold within our brands’ respective categories.

Position Reports to: VP

Position Overview:

PR Manager executes day-to-day public relations efforts, manages support staff as well as manages internal JBC initiatives and activities including company pitching, and has developed strong relationships with both media and clients.

Your responsibilities:



● Developing PR strategies and dynamic pitches to meet client objectives and goals with guidance from Division Head

● Strategic planning and execution of outreach plan with guidance from Division Head

● Initiating new, creative pitches and brand building opportunities

● Pitching and securing feature stories, brand stories, etc. on national and regional level across online, print, broadcast and podcast media

● Updating all client materials and other written materials

● Drafting of press releases as necessary

● Monthly client reporting

● Communicating with clients regularly via email, phone and in person; building a strong relationship with clients

● Communicating daily with editors/media and continue to build strong relationships with key editors in business, fashion, lifestyle, travel, technology and more

● Ensuring junior team sends all press clippings as they publish or print

● Mentoring junior staff

● Managing team with JBC brand pitching to relevant media and columns to continue to build the brand’s presence; brainstorming and presenting unique opportunities to continue to elevate JBC’s profile

Benefits:

JBC is committed to the health, happiness, and wellbeing of each and every one of our employees, both professionally and personally. We strive to make our workplace one where team members are not only supported across their short- and long-term trajectory of career growth, but are also fulfilled as people, in and out of the office.

Our benefits include, but are not limited to:



● Generous paid time off, including vacation, sick time, and maternity and bereavement leave, with Summer Fridays beginning at 1:00 p.m.

● Inclusive holiday calendar and multiple “flex” day options, and a December break running from Christmas Eve to New Years Day

● Flexible work-from-home policy

● Comprehensive health insurance for all employees, and a 401k plan for you to invest in your future

● In-house committees who plan monthly programming as it relates to internships, team-building, community service, employee recognition and more

● Monthly reimbursement toward cell phone and home wifi

● Monthly mental health stipend to encourage self-care

● Flex Days: MLK Day or Presidents Day

Job Type



● Full-Time

Experience



● 4+ years or relevant experience

Education



● Bachelor’s degree

Job Location



● New York, NY or Los Angeles, CA



Contact: careers@jenniferbett.com