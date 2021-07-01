Sponsored Story

Jejune Magazine Is Seeking Interns Remote and in NYC

Jejune Magazine is a socially aware fashion, celebrity, and art magazine that gives a much needed political voice to the population.
Author:
Publish date:
jejune pridehousela0121_593-EditCover

Jejune Magazine is a socially aware fashion, celebrity, and art magazine that gives a much needed political voice to the population. We cover current events in the world, highlight people giving back, and give a platform for discussion through imagery, fashion, art and written words. We are looking to unite across the cultures, diverse backgrounds, styles, and beliefs, for a better world to live in.

The magazine is based in Brooklyn, NY, but we are happy to work with interns remotely.
Please check out our website: www.jejunemagazine.com

We are a growing magazine and are seeking a team of interns for all areas such as: Marketing, Research, Advertising, Public Relations, Social Media, Graphic Design, and Editorials. You will be working closely with Editor in Chief and Fashion Photographer Kira Bucca. Thanks

Please send resume and cover letter to Kira at jejunemagazine@gmail.com

We are seeking hard-working, reliable, and motivated individuals that have a desire to be in the fashion industry and to give back. This is an opportunity to learn all ends of a magazine. Duties may include: mailers, research, organization, social media development, special events, and assist on editorial features.

Internship is non-paid. We can work with school credit and offer a letter of recommendations at the end of Internship, if job is done satisfactory.

Related Stories

JejuneCovers
Sponsored Story

JeJune Magazine Is Seeking Interns In New York City

Jejune Magazine is a socially aware fashion, celebrity, and art magazine that gives a much needed political voice to the population.

Jejune.Cover.Purple.Reign
Careers

JEJUNE MAGAZINE IS SEEKING INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

JeJune Magazine is a fashion and art magazine that gives a much needed political voice to the population. We cover current events in the world and give a platform of discussion through imagery, fashion, art and written words.

ContribJejune
Careers

Jejune Magazine is looking for Editorial Contributors, Photographers, Stylists, MUAs, Writers And Artists!

Jejune Magazine is a fashion and art magazine that gives a much needed political and social voice to the population. We are looking for individuals in fashion and the arts who are interested in adding a voice to their art!

jejune magazine
Careers

Jejune Magazine is looking for Marketing & Advertising Contributors!

We are looking for individuals who want to help build our business end and develop our advertising/marketing tools. It’s non-paid, but joining a start-up company to build a future.