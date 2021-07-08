Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jessica Szohr in a Sleek, Open-Back Midi Dress

If only her "Gossip Girl" character had been able to embrace minimalism like this.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Variety

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I think it's safe to say Vanessa wasn't the most popular character on the original "Gossip Girl," and there are many reasons for that I won't get into here, but one of them, at least for me, was the way she dressed. Even for the less-than-chic era that was the mid-to-late-aughts, her outfits were boho gone very wrong. There were always too many layers, too many patterns, too many accessories. Off-screen, however, actor Jessica Szohr's outfits were a lot more palatable.

Like many of her co-stars, Szohr was fixture at New York Fashion Week parties and front rows, so there's plenty of photographic evidence of this. One of my favorite outfits of hers is one of the most pared-back and minimalist I've seen her wear: a sleeveless white midi dress with a black criss-cross back detail, which she paired with black strappy sandals. She looked chic and sophisticated.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Variety

Of course, there's nothing wrong with going against the grain when it comes to fashion, but one hopes that as Vanessa got older, she learned to do just a little bit less and invest in quality, timeless pieces like this one.

Shop a few similarly chic white summer dresses in the gallery below.

