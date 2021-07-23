First Lady Jill Biden Goes for a Subdued Look at the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Photo: Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images

After being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games are finally happening, with the Opening Ceremony taking place Friday morning.

It's a more subdued occasion than previous years; the pandemic is very much still raging on in Japan, prompting countries to pull out their athletes over health concerns. Still, First Lady Jill Biden was on hand to help cheer on athletes from the U.S.

Dr. Biden chose the perfect look for the Opening Ceremony: A cheerful black-and-white polka dot dress from Brandon Maxwell, a favorite designer of the FLOTUS. She smartly opted to repeat the dress from her wardrobe, last seen under her "LOVE" blazer at a June 2021 meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This time, however, she skipped the topper, swapped the black pumps for elegant black slingbacks and accessorized with a few classic pearl strands.

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

And, of course, FLOTUS wasn't seen without her face mask — emblazoned with the American flag, natch.

