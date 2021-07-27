Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Jonathan Simkhai Is Hiring A Jr. Graphic Designer In West Hollywood, CA

We are excited to bring on someone who is a true creative, is excited about the fashion industry, and brings an artistic eye with an extreme attention to detail to the team.
Author:
jonathan simkhai logo-gray

Jonathan Simkhai is looking for a talented Jr. Graphic Designer. This role is responsible for creating assets for email newsletters, e-commerce platform and Instagram marketing, assisting on email design, and creation of additional brand/marketing assets as needed. The role is also responsible for image asset management, using your creative expertise to ensure on-brand continuity across all digital imagery and video components, and executing post-production workflows. This role will report into the Digital Art Director and will work collaboratively with the digital and sales teams.

We are looking for a graphic designer who has a strong sense of layout, typography and composition but also has experience working with images, has an understanding of photography and post-production, and feels very comfortable with retouching, light matching, color grading and color correcting. We are excited to bring on someone who is a true creative, is excited about the fashion industry, and brings an artistic eye with an extreme attention to detail to the team.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Recommended Articles

  • Concept and create assets for Instagram stories, IGTV and Reels
  • Create digital marketing assets for paid media
  • Create assets from email design for scheduling of email newsletters
  • Create assets from homepage design for uploading
  • Create invitations and branded materials as needed
  • Assist with email layout design
  • Manage image asset organization from e-commerce and product photoshoots
  • Manage retouching schedule, deadlines and correspondence
  • Color correct and retouch garments as needed, both on-model and product images
  • Assist in selects process
  • Assist in reviewing and resizing images
  • Ensure on-brand continuity with garments, lighting, and color consistency across the e-commerce and digital platforms
  • Support photoshoot production as needed

QUALIFICATIONS

  • 3-5 years of experience in graphic design and experience as a photo retoucher and color corrector
  • BA/BFA in Graphic Design or other relevant field, or equivalent work experience
  • Adobe Creative Suite mastery essential - Photoshop, InDesign, Lightroom
  • Direct Marketing background in designing for Email, Social, Web, Display, and Print
  • Must have experience in Fashion industry and knowledge of studio photography
  • Keen eye for detail and solid grasp of color theory
  • Strong typography and composition design skills
  • Experience conveying ideas and concepts through storyboarding
  • Strong attention to detail and effective communicator
  • Highly organized with strong multi-tasking skills
  • Comfortable working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines
  • Ability to have a detail-oriented dialogue about the properties of a given image
  • Experience with consumer product and E-commerce photography and retouching is a plus
  • Experience with Shopify and NuOrder platforms is a plus

All Resumes and Portfolios can be sent to: hr@jonathansimkhai.com

Related Stories

fashion-girl-person-1135531 pexels
Sponsored Story

DÔEN Is Hiring A Senior Graphic Designer In Los Angeles

DÔEN IS A LOS ANGELES-BASED LINE INSPIRED BY VINTAGE DESIGNS AND A NOSTALGIA FOR THE CALIFORNIA OF PAST DECADES.

nialaya
Careers

NIALAYA JEWELRY IS LOOKING FOR A GRAPHIC DESIGNER IN WEST HOLLYWOOD

Nialaya Jewelry is a spiritual jewelry fashion brand for men and women founded in 2009.

TLL-LOGO-1600x900-01-01
Sponsored Story

The Last Line Is Hiring A Graphic Designer - Retoucher In Beverly Hills, CA

The Last Line is looking for a Graphic Designer that is Retouch Focused.

Autumn Adeigbo
Sponsored Story

Autumn Adeigbo Is Hiring A Contemporary Fashion Production & Fulfillment Manager In West Hollywood, CA

Autumn Adeigbo is looking for an Apparel/Production Fulfillment Manager that focuses on DTC and Wholesale production management.