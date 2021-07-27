- Publish date:
Jonathan Simkhai Is Hiring A Jr. Graphic Designer In West Hollywood, CA
Jonathan Simkhai is looking for a talented Jr. Graphic Designer. This role is responsible for creating assets for email newsletters, e-commerce platform and Instagram marketing, assisting on email design, and creation of additional brand/marketing assets as needed. The role is also responsible for image asset management, using your creative expertise to ensure on-brand continuity across all digital imagery and video components, and executing post-production workflows. This role will report into the Digital Art Director and will work collaboratively with the digital and sales teams.
We are looking for a graphic designer who has a strong sense of layout, typography and composition but also has experience working with images, has an understanding of photography and post-production, and feels very comfortable with retouching, light matching, color grading and color correcting. We are excited to bring on someone who is a true creative, is excited about the fashion industry, and brings an artistic eye with an extreme attention to detail to the team.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Recommended Articles
- Concept and create assets for Instagram stories, IGTV and Reels
- Create digital marketing assets for paid media
- Create assets from email design for scheduling of email newsletters
- Create assets from homepage design for uploading
- Create invitations and branded materials as needed
- Assist with email layout design
- Manage image asset organization from e-commerce and product photoshoots
- Manage retouching schedule, deadlines and correspondence
- Color correct and retouch garments as needed, both on-model and product images
- Assist in selects process
- Assist in reviewing and resizing images
- Ensure on-brand continuity with garments, lighting, and color consistency across the e-commerce and digital platforms
- Support photoshoot production as needed
QUALIFICATIONS
- 3-5 years of experience in graphic design and experience as a photo retoucher and color corrector
- BA/BFA in Graphic Design or other relevant field, or equivalent work experience
- Adobe Creative Suite mastery essential - Photoshop, InDesign, Lightroom
- Direct Marketing background in designing for Email, Social, Web, Display, and Print
- Must have experience in Fashion industry and knowledge of studio photography
- Keen eye for detail and solid grasp of color theory
- Strong typography and composition design skills
- Experience conveying ideas and concepts through storyboarding
- Strong attention to detail and effective communicator
- Highly organized with strong multi-tasking skills
- Comfortable working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines
- Ability to have a detail-oriented dialogue about the properties of a given image
- Experience with consumer product and E-commerce photography and retouching is a plus
- Experience with Shopify and NuOrder platforms is a plus
All Resumes and Portfolios can be sent to: hr@jonathansimkhai.com