Jonathan Simkhai Is Hiring A Jr. Graphic Designer In West Hollywood, CA

Jonathan Simkhai is looking for a talented Jr. Graphic Designer. This role is responsible for creating assets for email newsletters, e-commerce platform and Instagram marketing, assisting on email design, and creation of additional brand/marketing assets as needed. The role is also responsible for image asset management, using your creative expertise to ensure on-brand continuity across all digital imagery and video components, and executing post-production workflows. This role will report into the Digital Art Director and will work collaboratively with the digital and sales teams.

We are looking for a graphic designer who has a strong sense of layout, typography and composition but also has experience working with images, has an understanding of photography and post-production, and feels very comfortable with retouching, light matching, color grading and color correcting. We are excited to bring on someone who is a true creative, is excited about the fashion industry, and brings an artistic eye with an extreme attention to detail to the team.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Concept and create assets for Instagram stories, IGTV and Reels

Create digital marketing assets for paid media

Create assets from email design for scheduling of email newsletters

Create assets from homepage design for uploading

Create invitations and branded materials as needed

Assist with email layout design

Manage image asset organization from e-commerce and product photoshoots

Manage retouching schedule, deadlines and correspondence

Color correct and retouch garments as needed, both on-model and product images

Assist in selects process

Assist in reviewing and resizing images

Ensure on-brand continuity with garments, lighting, and color consistency across the e-commerce and digital platforms

Support photoshoot production as needed

QUALIFICATIONS

3-5 years of experience in graphic design and experience as a photo retoucher and color corrector

BA/BFA in Graphic Design or other relevant field, or equivalent work experience

Adobe Creative Suite mastery essential - Photoshop, InDesign, Lightroom

Direct Marketing background in designing for Email, Social, Web, Display, and Print

Must have experience in Fashion industry and knowledge of studio photography

Keen eye for detail and solid grasp of color theory

Strong typography and composition design skills

Experience conveying ideas and concepts through storyboarding

Strong attention to detail and effective communicator

Highly organized with strong multi-tasking skills

Comfortable working under pressure and meeting tight deadlines

Ability to have a detail-oriented dialogue about the properties of a given image

Experience with consumer product and E-commerce photography and retouching is a plus

Experience with Shopify and NuOrder platforms is a plus

All Resumes and Portfolios can be sent to: hr@jonathansimkhai.com