Judi Rosen New York is looking for a Full Time Store Manager & Full Time Marketing/ Sales Associate

JUDI ROSEN NEW YORK is a premium denim company specializing in progressive, and sustainable apparel.

Who we are:

JUDI ROSEN NEW YORK specializes in modern, progressive, and sustainable apparel. As a woman-owned business we are interested in creating a shopping environment that is warm, inviting, and intimate. We are looking for team members with an understanding of the JUDI ROSEN NEW YORK aesthetic and ethos. Our ideal candidates are enthusiastic, hard-working, intelligent, friendly, and honest, with exceptional sales and communication skills and the desire to push our vision forward.

What we are looking for:

Store Manager

2-5 years in a recent retail management role or relevant experience driving sales for an omnichannel fashion brand.

TECH REQUIREMENTS

Shopify, Google Drive, CRM and social media platforms

To apply email your resume and cover letter in pdf format to info@judirosenny.com with the subject line: Store Manager Position

Marketing & Sales Associate

2+ years experience in a social media or communications role in fashion. Retail sales experience is a plus.

TECH REQUIREMENTS

Shopify, Google Drive, CRM and social media platforms, Adobe Creative Suite, and Canva

To apply, email your resume and cover letter in pdf format to info@judirosenny.com with the subject line: Marketing & Sales Associate Position

Success at JUDI ROSEN NEW YORK requires:

- A positive, can-do attitude with the ability to collaborate and ask for help

- A love of engaging with and delighting customers

- The willingness to get your hands dirty and go above and beyond

- Excellent problem solving skills

- Intellectual curiosity

- The ability to stay calm and organized in hectic situation