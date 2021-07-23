Must Read: Justin Bieber Is the New Face of Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs Beauty Will Relaunch

Justin Bieber for Balenciaga. Photo: Katy Grannan/Balenciaga

Justin Bieber is the new face of Balenciaga

On Friday, Balenciaga unveiled new Fall 2021 campaign images featuring Justin Bieber, photographed by Katy Grannan. Appearing clean-shaven and with a close-cropped haircut, the singer poses in an oversized leather jacket and toting Demna Gvasalia's updated take on the label's iconic Neo bag. Perhaps most notably, Bieber also wears a new sneaker silhouette, the DIY Runner Sneakers, "which are made to appear at once worn in and pieced together from various shoe patterns while holding a sturdy and functional structure," per a press release from the brand. {Fashionista inbox}

Marc Jacobs Beauty will relaunch, may part ways with Kendo

After months of speculation about why Marc Jacobs Beauty products have been steeply marked down, and rumors about discontinuing the line, Business of Fashion has confirmed that the brand will be undergoing a relaunch. Per the publication, the brand may also be looking to part ways with its manufacturing partner, Kendo, the beauty incubator owned by LVMH. "A spokesperson said the Marc Jacobs Beauty licensing agreement with Kendo ends later this year, and the brand is 'exploring opportunities with a new partner,'" writes Alexandra Mondalek. {Business of Fashion}

Vogue Italia editor in chief steps down

Emanuele Farneti, who has served as Vogue Italia's editor in chief since 2017, is stepping down, reports Alessandra Turra of WWD. "Vogue is entering a new chapter: it is going global. And because the beginning of any new chapter must coincide with the end of the last, I have decided to step down as EIC of Vogue Italia when our September issue is complete," wrote Farneti in an Instagram caption announcing the news. He has not yet announced his next career step. {WWD}

Why watch sponsorships are coveted among athletes

Kathleen Beckett explores the world of watch sponsorships among athletes for The New York Times. While there is ample business opportunity in sponsorships, "for some athletes, the watch is more than a freebie, but something they actually rely on," writes Beckett. Sharing stories from Olympic track-and-field competitor Dina Asher-Smith, freestyle skier Thibaut Magnin, tennis player Donna Vekic, triathlete Jan Frodeno and diver Tolga Taskin, Beckett highlights how crucial timepieces can be for each athlete. {The New York Times}

