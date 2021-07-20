KARA Archive Sale - NYC - July 22nd - 25th

2 Gallery 2 Images

KARA is an enthusiastic celebration of being many things - not fitting into a specific mold. Inspired by designer Law's personal journey, the brand highlights the multifaceted individual and recognizes that as a community, we also manifest a spectrum. Each design is a blank canvas for which the wearer can project themself upon - reflecting the attitude that you should wear the bag, the bag should not wear you.

KARA ARCHIVE SALE:



IN PERSON SALE



• Runs from July 22 - July 25 located at 5 Rivington street, West unit store front, NY, NY 10002

• Sale Hours

- Thursday, July 22, 10am - 6pm

- Friday, July 23, 10am - 7pm

- Saturday, July 24, 11am - 6pm

- Sunday, July 25, 11am - 6pm



Online sale at KARAstore.com

