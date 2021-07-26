Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kristin Davis in a Samantha Jones-Style Power Suit

Kristin Davis at the AFI Awards 2001 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Known for her all-American aesthetic, Charlotte York's '90s and early '00s closet consisted of neatly tailored pieces in classic silhouettes. Off screen, though, actor Kristin Davis has had some stellar sartorial moments that feel plucked from the Samantha Jones style book.

At the 2001 AFI Awards in Beverly Hills, Davis sported a black tuxedo jacket and matching loose trousers with only a bikini-style bra underneath. She completed the sultry, Samantha-worthy power suit look with a clutch and open-toed heels. On paper, it's far from something that her "Sex and the City" character would ever wear — the only thing this ensemble has in common with a York get-up is that the prim and proper Upper East Sider always wore timeless clothes, and what's more timeless than a black suit?

According to recent snaps from the set of the "Sex and the City" revival, Charlotte's 2021 wardrobe features fewer Elizabeth Taylor-inspired A-line dresses and more puffed sleeves and prints. Don't worry, though: The Park Avenue princess lives on in mid-calf-grazing skirts and modest necklines. But if you're feeling more like a Samantha (or a Kristin) this Hot Vax Summer, shop a roundup of tuxedo-style jackets that will help you channel that energy, below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.