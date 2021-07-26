Sponsored Story
Publish date:

LA LIGNE IS LOOKING FOR CLIENT ADVISORS, MULTI-CITY

Based in New York City, La Ligne offers a line of classic essentials that you can eat, sleep, drink, and dance in every day.
Author:
la ligne cropped

La Ligne starts with the iconic stripe but doesn't stop there. We create everyday essentials and statement pieces - versatile staples that can be effortlessly styled together from dawn to dusk. We are looking for hard-working, energetic associates to join our team-oriented retail boutiques in New York City and Dallas.

Role:

You are a go-getter with a confident sense of personal style. You’re organized with a sharp eye for detail, and care deeply about the little things. You bring a customer service-oriented attitude to work no matter what. You love to learn and expand your product knowledge by gathering customer feedback. Above all, you are a team player with a positive attitude.

Requirements:

  • Experience clienteling
  • Strong design aesthetic and sense of style
  • New York City or Dallas based
  • 1-2 years retail experience preferred
  • Bachelor's Degree preferred

Part and Full-time positions available. For consideration, please send your resume to jobs@lalignenyc.com!

