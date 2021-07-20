LAPOINTE Is Seeking A Development and Production Intern In New York, NY

LAPOINTE is a women’s designer ready-to-wear collection designed & produced in New York City. The eponymously designed collection offers the industry a collection of bold, easy and luxe designs based in monochromatic signature styling. Highlights include decadent outerwear, luxurious knits and modern separates.

We are looking for an Intern that has interest in learning more about the Development and Production process as a whole. You will work simultaneously with both departments throughout your internship experience. For first hand experience on fabric development, fit development, tech packs, factory communication, sourcing, organization and communication.

Requirements:

• Prior internship experience is expected

• Strong organizational skills

• Positive Attitude

• Confident in pattern making, hand sewing & machine sewing

• Must be able to commit to at least 2 days a week (until the end of the semester)

• Must be vaccinated with proof of vaccination

Responsibilities:

• Assisting with process for Production & Development simultaneously

• Prep cut tickets, pull fabric, and assist in launching at factories for both Production & Development

• Assisting in quality control at factories for Production

• Assist in packaging and shipping for Production

• Assist during collection prep; alterations, castings and Market appointments

• Assist with factory communication and Midtown errands

• Source fabrics, trims, notions, etc within Midtown…

• Assist in managing the fabric inventory for both Development & Production

• Maintain seasonal binders & organization for each team

• Set up for all fittings & manage the “fit kit”

• Assisting with hand sewing of embroideries, fabric repairs, etc…

• Maintain proto & sample cleanliness between Production & Development and Sales & PR

• Keeping studio organized



Contact: erin.marvinney@lapointehq.com, Attn: Erin