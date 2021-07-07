Great Outfits in Fashion History: Leighton Meester Front Row at a 2010 Proenza Schouler Show

Photo: Will Ragozzino/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

So many of my favorite Leighton Meester looks from the "Gossip Girl" era are ones that are a far cry from the Blair Waldorf aesthetic. And, to be fair, that describes a lot of them: If you go through pictures from when the show was on air — especially from after it became a massive hit — it does seem like the actor made a considered effort to wear things that were more aligned with, say, the downtown fashion scene than with the Upper East Side: edgier, shorter, with more cut-outs. (Case in point.) She was playful and down to try different styles, fits and designers. One of her go-tos? The super buzzy, CFDA Award-winning New York label Proenza Schouler.

Much like Blair, though, Meester became a New York Fashion Week fixture, sitting front row at some of the most talked-about shows on the lineup, from 3.1 Phillip Lim to Altuzarra to, yes, Proenza Schouler. Her look to the latter's Spring 2011 debut, especially, epitomizes The Outfit at that moment: a super-cropped, long-sleeved fine knit top styled with a flannel-look wrap-front mini skirt, high heeled platform boots and a riff on the brand's hit PS1 bag. If we were to draw a parallel here, this seems like something Blair might pick out for a night out with Lonely Boy in Brooklyn, no?

Try a summer update on Meester's 2010 look with the pieces in the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.