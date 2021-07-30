LELET Is Seeking A Fall '21 Showroom + ECommerce Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

LELET NY is a modern hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.

Position: Paid Fall Internship

Location: New York NY

LELET NY is a modern hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.

Preferred Qualifications:



-Positive “can-do” attitude

-Extremely organized and pay close attention to detail

-Available 3-5 days a week

-Computer skills and proficient in excel

-Work well in a fast-paced environment

-Active listener with excellent communication skills

-Understanding of Shopify a plus

-Love and understanding of fashion and design

Principal Responsibilities:



-Assembling and packing E-commerce orders

-Database entry and management (keeping track of orders and products needed to fulfill orders)

-Assistance in showroom management and organization

-Assist with filing away new or returned inventory

-Generate shipping labels and commercial invoices for all orders

-Managing the production process by picking up and dropping off at our multiple production facilities

-Work in a timely manner to ensure all daily orders are thoughtfully and effectively shipped by end of business day



To Apply: Please send your resume to leletny@gmail.com subject line Paid FALL Internship