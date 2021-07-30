- Publish date:
LELET Is Seeking A Fall '21 Showroom + ECommerce Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
Position: Paid Fall Internship
Location: New York NY
LELET NY is a modern hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.
Preferred Qualifications:
-Positive “can-do” attitude
-Extremely organized and pay close attention to detail
-Available 3-5 days a week
-Computer skills and proficient in excel
-Work well in a fast-paced environment
-Active listener with excellent communication skills
-Understanding of Shopify a plus
-Love and understanding of fashion and design
Recommended Articles
Principal Responsibilities:
-Assembling and packing E-commerce orders
-Database entry and management (keeping track of orders and products needed to fulfill orders)
-Assistance in showroom management and organization
-Assist with filing away new or returned inventory
-Generate shipping labels and commercial invoices for all orders
-Managing the production process by picking up and dropping off at our multiple production facilities
-Work in a timely manner to ensure all daily orders are thoughtfully and effectively shipped by end of business day
To Apply: Please send your resume to leletny@gmail.com subject line Paid FALL Internship