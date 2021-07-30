LELET NY Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

LELET NY is looking for an Operations manager to oversee our daily order fulfillment operations as well and manage our handling of inventory.

Photo: LELET NY

Position: Operations Manager

Location: New York NY

LELET NY is a modern hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.

The ideal candidate will be a reliable and proactive team leader with strong communication skills.

Responsibilities and Duties



● Manage order fulfillment- label creation, quality control, pack orders

● Identify process improvements

● Oversee office management and administrative tasks

● Create staffing schedules according to forecasts

● Manage inventory stock takes to ensure accuracy of stock

● Ensure our inventory is organized and that counts are accurate at all times

Qualifications and Skills



● Able to work at a fast pace and problem solve

● Attention to detail

● Strong communication skills

● Highly organized with excellent time management skills

● Positive attitude

● Eagerness to learn

● Comfortable in leadership positions

● Proficient in learning new computer programs / technology