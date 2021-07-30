Sponsored Story
Publish date:

LELET NY Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

LELET NY is looking for an Operations manager to oversee our daily order fulfillment operations as well and manage our handling of inventory.
Author:
lelet 20200914_lelet_12_1151 copy

Position: Operations Manager
Location: New York NY

LELET NY is a modern hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.

The ideal candidate will be a reliable and proactive team leader with strong communication skills.

Recommended Articles

Responsibilities and Duties

● Manage order fulfillment- label creation, quality control, pack orders
● Identify process improvements
● Oversee office management and administrative tasks
● Create staffing schedules according to forecasts
● Manage inventory stock takes to ensure accuracy of stock
● Ensure our inventory is organized and that counts are accurate at all times

Qualifications and Skills

● Able to work at a fast pace and problem solve
● Attention to detail
● Strong communication skills
● Highly organized with excellent time management skills
● Positive attitude
● Eagerness to learn
● Comfortable in leadership positions
● Proficient in learning new computer programs / technology

Requirements

● In office position
● Previous management experience preferred
● Experience in either retail or warehouse operations
● Customer service experience not required but preferred
● US Work Authorization

To Apply: Please send your resume to leletny@gmail.com, subject line Operations Manager.

Related Stories

Stone and Strand Instagram Shoots _ Sofia - 3.11.2014590
Sponsored Story

STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is looking for an Operations manager to oversee our daily order fulfillment operations as well and manage our handling of inventory.

lelet lookbook crop
Careers

LELET NY Is Hiring A Production and Development MANAGER In New York, NY

LELET NY accessories are designed and fabricated by hand in our NYC studio ensuring the highest quality product. We are committed to sourcing all materials and labor locally.

D2 - GEORGIA BLACK, CHANTRY BLACK cami nyc
Careers

CAMI NYC Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

The Operations Manager will oversee all operations within each department at CAMI NYC.

lelet F38B265C-5E30-4106-BD8F-3B3B1232054F
Sponsored Story

LELET Is Seeking A Fall '21 Showroom + ECommerce Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

LELET NY is a modern hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.