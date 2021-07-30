- Publish date:
LELET NY Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY
Position: Operations Manager
Location: New York NY
LELET NY is a modern hair accessory brand based in New York. The brand is carried in luxury stores worldwide.
The ideal candidate will be a reliable and proactive team leader with strong communication skills.
Responsibilities and Duties
● Manage order fulfillment- label creation, quality control, pack orders
● Identify process improvements
● Oversee office management and administrative tasks
● Create staffing schedules according to forecasts
● Manage inventory stock takes to ensure accuracy of stock
● Ensure our inventory is organized and that counts are accurate at all times
Qualifications and Skills
● Able to work at a fast pace and problem solve
● Attention to detail
● Strong communication skills
● Highly organized with excellent time management skills
● Positive attitude
● Eagerness to learn
● Comfortable in leadership positions
● Proficient in learning new computer programs / technology
Requirements
● In office position
● Previous management experience preferred
● Experience in either retail or warehouse operations
● Customer service experience not required but preferred
● US Work Authorization
To Apply: Please send your resume to leletny@gmail.com, subject line Operations Manager.