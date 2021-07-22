- Publish date:
L’ETOILE SPORT IS HIRING AN ASSISTANT DESIGNER IN NEW YORK, NY
L’Etoile Sport, a luxury active wear company looking for an assistant designer with a strong Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign knowledge.
Responsibilities:
- Must be creative and passionate for women’s athletic wear
- Research trends and current runways for the design meetings.
- Assist in design and sketching development of the collection.
- Design mood and concept boards by operating Photoshop.
- Use Adobe Suite to sketch and spec new designs and update existing sketches and specifications
- Accurately spec garments and create tech-packs detailing fabrics and trims
- Participate and attend all fittings until approved fit. Take detailed notes and follow up as needed.
- Work directly with the designer in brainstorming the garments and accessories.
- Source fabrics and trimmings with the designer.
- Design presentation and promotional materials: eg. Linesheets, Lookbooks, marketing materials, social media marketing
- Assist the Director of Operations with wholesale as needed.
- Light travel for major tradeshows.
- Maintaining production schedule and communicating with production and vendors to coordinate timely delivery of samples and product.
- Assisting with Ecommerce, Managing website catalogs and loading product photography across sites. Handle purchases, orders fulfilments, and ensuring shipments and deliveries are sent to the customer.
Qualifications:
- Strong Graphic Skills
- Skilled in the Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign)
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel
- Self-motivated and organized
- College degree or equivalent experience in Fashion Design or related field
To Apply: Please send your resume to info@letoilesport.com, subject line Assistant Designer.