Must Read: See Liberia's Telfar Olympic Uniforms, Magazine Editors Are Flocking to Tech

Plus, Victoria's Secret rolls out new store design.
Telfar Olympics From Left to Right- Joseph Fahnbulleh (Olympian), Ebony Morrison (Olympian), Emmanuel Matadee (Olympian), Telfar Clemens (Designer), Mohammed (stand-in model)

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

See Liberia's Telfar Olympic uniforms
On Friday, Telfar Clemens walked alongside Team Liberia at the 2020 Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo as the team's flag bearer. He not only designed the delegation's kit (including ceremony, competition and casual uniforms), but he also serves as their sole sponsor. Clemens told the story of how it all came together to Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times: "It's meaningful to me on a lot of levels," he said. See the Telfar Olympic collection in the gallery below. {New York Times}

Telfar Olympics Joseph Fahnbulleh (Olympian) and Dancers
Magazine editors are flocking to tech
Business of Fashion's Chantal Fernandez reports on the fashion publishing "brain drain" to big tech, following Michelle Lee's and Whembley Sewell's respective announcements that they'd be leaving Condé Nast to join Netflix — the latest example of magazine editors moving in this direction. This "speaks to publishing's challenges adapting its business model in a digital world, which is certainly a factor as publishers cut staff and push their teams to make more content across more platforms with smaller budgets," she writes. "But there's more behind the shifts than print advertising's woes." {Business of Fashion}

Victoria's Secret rolls out new store design
Victoria's Secret stores are getting a makeover — less dim lighting and Angel imagery, more blush-colored wallpaper and mannequins in a range of sizes — and WWD got a first look. "We're in the middle of a brand transformation and stores are the ultimate expression of a brand," Greg Unis, chief executive officer of Victoria's Secret Beauty, told the publication. "Transforming the environment was so important for us, to show our customers that we're doing something different." {WWD}

