Lindsey Media is seeking NYFW interns for September fashion week the week of September 6th.

This position requires a high degree of proficiency, details, organization, and writing skills for fashion clients in a high-traffic company. Candidates will be dealing with top tier editors and stylists and will need to have excellent communication skills.

Potential applicants should:



– Demonstrate at minimum, a passion for fashion show and event production, preferably coupled with past experience or internships either in events or public relations

– Be comfortable working both regular and odd hours, including early days, late nights and weekends in the week before and during New York Fashion Week

– High level of initiative and sense of urgency with strong follow through

– Highly organized with meticulous attention to detail

– Proven problem solving skills

– Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Apple Keynote; basic proficiency with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

To apply, please send your resume to info@lindsey.media, subject line NYFW Intern.

About the company:



Lindsey Media, founded by Lindsey Solomon in 2020, focuses on projects and brands that live at the nexus of art, fashion, and culture. Lindsey Media's specialty is working with growth-stage and established brands alike, developing individualized and tailored strategy to grow their community and gain press traction in a dynamic world.