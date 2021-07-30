Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Lindsey Media Is Seeking NYFW Interns

Lindsey Media is a fashion and lifestyle communications firm founded in 2020 by Lindsey Solomon.
Author:

Lindsey Media is seeking NYFW interns for September fashion week the week of September 6th.

This position requires a high degree of proficiency, details, organization, and writing skills for fashion clients in a high-traffic company. Candidates will be dealing with top tier editors and stylists and will need to have excellent communication skills.

Potential applicants should:

– Demonstrate at minimum, a passion for fashion show and event production, preferably coupled with past experience or internships either in events or public relations
– Be comfortable working both regular and odd hours, including early days, late nights and weekends in the week before and during New York Fashion Week
– High level of initiative and sense of urgency with strong follow through
– Highly organized with meticulous attention to detail
– Proven problem solving skills
– Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Apple Keynote; basic proficiency with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

To apply, please send your resume to info@lindsey.media, subject line NYFW Intern.

Recommended Articles

About the company:

Lindsey Media, founded by Lindsey Solomon in 2020, focuses on projects and brands that live at the nexus of art, fashion, and culture. Lindsey Media's specialty is working with growth-stage and established brands alike, developing individualized and tailored strategy to grow their community and gain press traction in a dynamic world.

Related Stories

fashion-girl-person-1135531 pexels
Sponsored Story

LINDSEY MEDIA IS SEEKING SUMMER '21 SHOWROOM INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

Lindsey Media, the PR & Event Production agency founded by Lindsey Solomon, is looking for its next class of interns.

Pexels - cover-cute-daylight-1698482
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Media Is Seeking Spring '21 Showroom Interns In New York, NY

Lindsey Media, the PR & Event Production agency founded by Lindsey Solomon, is looking for its next class of interns.

New York str F18 021c imaxtree careers
Sponsored Story

Lindsey Media Is Seeking A Showroom Intern In New York, NY (Position Filled)

Lindsey Media, the new PR & Event Production agency founded by Lindsey Solomon, is looking for its first class of interns.

c&m media logo
Careers

C&M Media Is Seeking PR Interns In New York, NY

C&M Media is a communications agency with a focus on fashion, lifestyle, and luxury brands.