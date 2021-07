Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City.

Lindsey Thornburg is looking for a fashion design intern. This position is paid.

We are looking for someone who's in school for fashion or design and has an interest in helping our team with odd jobs. An understanding of Graphic Design programs are a plus.

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@lindseythornburg.com, subject line Fashion Design Intern.