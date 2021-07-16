Sponsored Story
Lividini & Co. Is Hiring A Senior Coordinator In New York, NY

LIVIDINI & CO is a brand strategy company that specializes in driving established and emerging brands to success through an innovative, cross-competency practice and approach.
The mission of the Senior Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Senior Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to the Vice President and Senior Manager on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.

Requirements:

  • At least 2+ years of relevant experience in the Fashion, Retail, Lifestyle, PR or Media industries; internships considered
  • Agency background and PR Assistant experience is a plus
  • Bachelor’s degree preferred
  • Highly proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote
  • Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
  • Strategic approach to problem solving
  • Organized, motivated, and detail-oriented
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Responsibilities:

  • Prepare weekly client facing PR materials such as touch base agendas, time and action plans, presentation materials and the weekly/monthly/yearly client reports
  • Assist team with creation of pitches, press kits, press releases, seasonal press previews, virtual/in-person event initiatives/logistics, editorial/stylist pulls, celebrity/VIP seeding initiatives
  • Conduct weekly client trend pitches to long lead, short lead and digital media
  • Maintain and edit master media lists, seasonal sample inventories, editor/celebrity gifting documents, organization of client collateral
  • Oversee daily sample trafficking and press clippings
  • Track print/digital/social coverage on a daily basis
  • Conduct brand and market research, stay abreast of seasonal trends and brainstorm creative event/gifting ideas and client related activities
  • Responsible for daily maintenance of sample requests/tracking
  • Build media relationships with market assistants and associate editors
  • Knowledge of social media platforms
  • Assist team with all activities related to day-to-day client initiatives
  • Oversee department interns

To Apply: Please send your resume to layne@lividini.com, subject line Senior Coordinator.

