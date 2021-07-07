BTS Modeled Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 Men's Collection in Seoul

Virgil Abloh staged a "spin-off show" in South Korea, starring the brand ambassadors.
Author:
Publish date:
lv00751

Though Virgil Abloh's Fall 2021 menswear collection for Louis Vuitton first walked in Paris back in January, the brand staged a "spin-off show" in Seoul this week, featuring 34 brand-new looks — and starring house ambassadors BTS

The global megastars headlined a film by South Korean director Jeon Go-woon, which is meant to be "a conversation between space, movement and global connectivity central to our moment in time," according to a press release, "and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity." In it, the seven members make their way through a massive steel structure, discovering 41 Louis Vuitton Fall 2021 looks along the way (and modeling the collection themselves, of course). 

The autumnal menswear line was inspired by this idea of challenging preconceived notions and reimagining established codes, according to Abloh's show notes, which cited James Baldwin's 1953 essay, "Stranger in the Village" as the jumping-off point for an exploration of the "Tourist vs. Purist" logic. The designer then worked with conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner on a series of aphorisms that are seen across apparel and accessories, and were spotted again on the Seoul-set runway (and on BTS, on a sash worn by Suga). 

This "spin-off" is a continuation of Abloh's "The Voyage" series, which takes his designs for Louis Vuitton across the globe to meet customers where they are. The Fall 2021 collection itself features many nods to travel, from the airplane buttons on coats and blazers (seen on the looks worn by RM, Suga and Jungkook in the film) to the emphasis on oversized bags (carried by Jimin, RM and Jungkook) to V's LV-branded to-go coffee cup. 

See every single look in Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 menswear "spin-off" in Seoul in the gallery, below.

Louis-Vuitton-Fall-2021-Seoul-2
lv00350
lv00557
48
Gallery
48 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

louis vuitton men's fall 2021
Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 Men's Collection Looks to James Baldwin for Inspiration

A 1953 essay served as a foundation for Virgil Abloh's latest.

louis-vuitton-fall-2021-collection-review copy
Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 Collection Is Peak Nicolas Ghesquière

The collection shows the designer at his best — plus, it introduces a new collaboration with Fornasetti.

TT Fall 2021 18
Fashion Week

Tanya Taylor's Fall 2021 Collection Is a 'Turning Point' for the Brand

"I think it pushes us forward, to break out from being this print summer brand. That's really important for me, that I can flex my muscles and show color and texture in a still very feminine and happy way."

coach-fall-20213
Fashion Week

Coach Is All About "Creature Comforts" for Fall 2021

Stuart Vevers tapped the brand's extended network of ambassadors, muses and friends for a full slate of Coach-ified TV programming.