BTS Modeled Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 Men's Collection in Seoul

Though Virgil Abloh's Fall 2021 menswear collection for Louis Vuitton first walked in Paris back in January, the brand staged a "spin-off show" in Seoul this week, featuring 34 brand-new looks — and starring house ambassadors BTS.

The global megastars headlined a film by South Korean director Jeon Go-woon, which is meant to be "a conversation between space, movement and global connectivity central to our moment in time," according to a press release, "and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity." In it, the seven members make their way through a massive steel structure, discovering 41 Louis Vuitton Fall 2021 looks along the way (and modeling the collection themselves, of course).

The autumnal menswear line was inspired by this idea of challenging preconceived notions and reimagining established codes, according to Abloh's show notes, which cited James Baldwin's 1953 essay, "Stranger in the Village" as the jumping-off point for an exploration of the "Tourist vs. Purist" logic. The designer then worked with conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner on a series of aphorisms that are seen across apparel and accessories, and were spotted again on the Seoul-set runway (and on BTS, on a sash worn by Suga).

This "spin-off" is a continuation of Abloh's "The Voyage" series, which takes his designs for Louis Vuitton across the globe to meet customers where they are. The Fall 2021 collection itself features many nods to travel, from the airplane buttons on coats and blazers (seen on the looks worn by RM, Suga and Jungkook in the film) to the emphasis on oversized bags (carried by Jimin, RM and Jungkook) to V's LV-branded to-go coffee cup.

See every single look in Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 menswear "spin-off" in Seoul in the gallery, below.

48 Gallery 48 Images

