Must Read: Inside the Strategy of LVMH's Phoebe Philo Investment; Leslie Wexner to Sell 30 Million Shares of L Brands

Inside the strategy of LVMH's Phoebe Philo investment

Vikram Alexei Kansara takes a closer look at the logic of LVMH's new brand venture with Phoebe Philo for Business of Fashion. "The group that skillfully manages giants like Louis Vuitton and Dior has a poor track record with start-ups," writes Kansara, citing the short-lived Fenty fashion label as an example. Questioning whether this time will be different, the writer posits that the rise of digital distribution and and allure of a new luxury brand will be a key to determining the success of Phoebe Philo, the label: "Phoebe Philo brand, positioned at the luxury end of the market, is a better fit for LVMH's playbook and may be a safer place for the group to experiment with a digital-first business model." {Business of Fashion}

Leslie Wexner to sell 30 million shares of L Brands

Evan Clark of WWD reports that Leslie Wexner is selling more than 30 million shares of L Brands Inc., valued at $2.2 billion, as Victoria's Secret prepares to spin off from the company. "While Wexner, 83, will continue to own 5 million shares of L Brands after a secondary offering as well as a buyback, the move marks another parting of the ways for the former chief executive officer and the company he founded in 1963," writes Clark. {WWD}

Burberry sees a surge in revenue, remains confident in Riccardo Tisci

Burberry's first-quarter revenue spiked 86% in the fourth quarter to 479 million pounds, reports WWD. The company's chief financial and operating officer Julie Brown was also asked about the future of chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, to which she responded that "We are confident of his position" at the company and that he remains excited about the opportunities he has to put his imprint on Burberry. {WWD}

Why the fashion world is still obsessed with Olympian Ato Boldon's 2000 Oakley sunglasses

Liana Satenstein explores the enduring appeal of athlete Ato Boldon's Oakley "OVERTHETOP" sunglasses at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, inspired by an Instagram post remembering the accessory. "The Oakley [sunglasses] morphed Boldon into a speedy dystopian character out of Mad Max," writes Satenstein. Per the writer, Pechuga Vintage's Johnny Valencia tracked down a pair of the glasses, which have become a hit in the fashion world recently, as did talk show host Kerwin Frost. {Vogue}

When should beauty brands speak up about social issues?

Beauty Independent's Alice Mroczkowski asked the above question to nine brand founders — including Shontay Lundy of Black Girl Sunscreen, Anastasia Bezrukova of Minori and Ericka Rodriguez of Axiology – who shared their thoughts on the subject. "When you feel compelled to speak up on social issues, do so. If something resonates with you, speak on it. If it does not, there is no need to join a conversation that may be irrelevant to you," says Lundy. {Beauty Independent}

