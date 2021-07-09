- Publish date:
Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In New York, NY
Position: Part-time Sales Associate
Location: Bleecker Street flagship
Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold. Defined by luxurious materials, simplicity, and functionality, and informed by smart design, Margaux makes products that solve problems without compromising their form. They're the shoes you want to wear when you arrive, created to take you every place you want to go with confidence and chic.
Position Overview
Margaux is looking for a Sales Associate to join their team at their flagship store located on Bleecker Street in the West Village
Responsibilities
- Work directly with customers to create a memorable, personalized shopping experience
- Offer an offline introduction to the Margaux brand and products
- Help customers find their perfect fit
- Work closely with the retail team at HQ to identify opportunities to maximize store experience
Requirements
- Demonstrates passion and enthusiasm for the Margaux brand
- Adapts easily and is a quick-thinker
- Has a friendly and energetic personality
- Exhibits professionalism in all situations
- Cultivates meaningful relationships with customers
- Has previous retail or customer-facing experience
- Available to work weekends, holidays, and special events
To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@margauxny.com, subject line Part-Time Sales Associate.