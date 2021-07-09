Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales Associate In New York, NY

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold.

Position: Part-time Sales Associate

Location: Bleecker Street flagship

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold. Defined by luxurious materials, simplicity, and functionality, and informed by smart design, Margaux makes products that solve problems without compromising their form. They're the shoes you want to wear when you arrive, created to take you every place you want to go with confidence and chic.

Position Overview

Margaux is looking for a Sales Associate to join their team at their flagship store located on Bleecker Street in the West Village

Responsibilities

Work directly with customers to create a memorable, personalized shopping experience

Offer an offline introduction to the Margaux brand and products

Help customers find their perfect fit

Work closely with the retail team at HQ to identify opportunities to maximize store experience

Requirements

Demonstrates passion and enthusiasm for the Margaux brand

Adapts easily and is a quick-thinker

Has a friendly and energetic personality

Exhibits professionalism in all situations

Cultivates meaningful relationships with customers

Has previous retail or customer-facing experience

Available to work weekends, holidays, and special events

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@margauxny.com, subject line Part-Time Sales Associate.