Must Read: Megan Thee Stallion, Leyna Bloom and Naomi Osaka cover 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue, Chanel to show Métiers d'Art in Paris

Megan Thee Stallion, Leyna Bloom and Naomi Osaka cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Megan Thee Stallion makes history as the first female rapper to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The Houston native wears a Fashion Nova bikini for the cover image, which was shot by James Macari. She is joined by two other models for the SI Swimsuit cover — tennis powerhouse Naomi Osaka and activist Leyna Bloom. {Sports Illustrated}

Chanel to show Métiers d'Art in Paris

Chanel is staying local for its annual Métiers d'Art show, which will take place on Dec. 7. According to a press release from the French fashion house, the brand will celebrate and showcase its innovative artisanal heritage in Paris. {Fashionista inbox}

The Power of Plus kicks off relaunch with new campaign

Members of the size-inclusive community The Power of Plus are launching a social media campaign Monday around the hashtag #PowerfullyMe, where they will share how inclusive fashion and social activism inspire them to be their authentic selves. The campaign will coincide with the community's website reveal, and be spearheaded with a launch video featuring Gabi Gregg, Nicolette Mason, Lauren Chan, Kristine Thompson, Meg Boggs, Sesali Bowen Sean Taylor, Lydia Okello, Mina Gerges and co-founders of The Power of Plus, Shammara Lawrence and Gianluca Russo. {Fashionista inbox}

Gen Z was born into fast fashion

"Gen Z can't imagine a world without fast fashion because they were born into its heyday," writes Terry Nguyen in a new piece for Vox. "Young people's consumerist tendencies, it seems, are still malleable, and their politics largely progressive." And while Nguyen says this is good news for slowing down the rapid pace of retailers who drop at least 5,000 styles a week, it is not solely up to Gen Z to undo "decades of marketing strategy and environmental degradation." Instead, "significant change requires action from a cohort of policymakers, marketers and retailers — in addition to shoppers, especially those with disposable income." {Vox}



"Space Jam" is filled with brand tie-ins

Warner Bros. has reached new heights with its merchandising efforts for the new "Space Jam," roping in everything from Amazon.com-branded boxes to Space Jam chew toys for pets from BarkBox. Kim Bhasin and Kelly Gilblom take a closer look at the commercialization present in the film for Bloomberg. They compare it to the original in 1996, writing that the new version proves how much consumer behavior has changed and demonstrates "how hungry businesses are to link up with Hollywood" now. {Bloomberg}

