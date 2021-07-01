Great Outfits in Fashion History: Melissa Joan Hart in a Sweet Little Green Slip Dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When I think about it, I spent a pretty significant chunk of my childhood watching Melissa Joan Hart on my TV screen screen, first as the iconic Clarissa Darling in "Clarissa Explains It All," and then in "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," again in the titular role. While I'd argue Darling is one of the most stylish TV characters of all time, I don't remember much about her off-screen style. Luckily, the excellent Instagram account @nightopenings recently offered a reminder.

At the 1997 premiere of a movie called "Excess Baggage" starring fellow '90s teen queen Alicia Silverstone, Hart wore the sweetest little silk sage-green slip dress with a lace trim. Upon seeing the photo, I immediately wished I could own that dress today; it would be perfect to have in my closet for the hottest summer months to come.

So, I went hunting for something similar — shop a few options in the gallery below.

