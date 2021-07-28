MMPR IS HIRING - EDITORIAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE AND A VIP ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN NY AND LOS ANGELES

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories.

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 14th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment. Michele Marie PR is seeking highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individuals to join our team as an Editorial Account Executive and a VIP Account Executive.

Candidates for Editorial Account Executive must have at least 3+ years of experience and currently securing press placements in print, digital, broadcast and podcast outlets. Strong editor contacts and strong writing skills are a must.

Candidates for VIP Account Executive must have at least 3+ years of experience and currently securing celebrity and influencer placements, and knowledgeable in facilitating gifting and loans. Must have strong contacts with stylists and celebrity teams for gifting. VIP candidates are preferred to be based in LA.

We are looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to manage multiple accounts. Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel). Experience using Cision, Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required. Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.). This is a full-time position.

MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.

Please send resumes to jobs@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: Editorial AE or VIP AE