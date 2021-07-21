Sponsored Story
Morgane Le Fay Is Hiring A Sales Associate In SoHo - New York

New York-based luxury designer, Morgane Le Fay seeks stylish and experienced Full Time Sales Associate / Keyholder for our SoHo boutique.
New York-based luxury designer, Morgane Le Fay seeks stylish and experienced Full Time Sales Associate / Keyholder for our SoHo boutique.

Duties Include:

- Assist clients with styling and selecting garments
- Help build and maintain solid client relationships
- Assist in opening and closing store operations
- Assist in Daily sales reports
- Contribute to weekly replenishment reports
- Re-merchandise sales floor and windows with team
- Cover shifts when necessary (weekend flexibility a must)
- Conduct physical inventory
- Oversee the checking in of new product custom orders, alterations, and rebalancing.

Requirements:

- Candidate must be highly-motivated, detail-oriented, enthusiastic, and have the ability to multitask.
- 3 years retail or industry experience.
- Familiarity with Shopify a plus

Please send your resume to careers@morganelefay.com

morgane le fay
