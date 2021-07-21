Morgane Le Fay Is Hiring A Sales Associate In SoHo - New York

New York-based luxury designer, Morgane Le Fay seeks stylish and experienced Full Time Sales Associate / Keyholder for our SoHo boutique.

Duties Include:



- Assist clients with styling and selecting garments

- Help build and maintain solid client relationships

- Assist in opening and closing store operations

- Assist in Daily sales reports

- Contribute to weekly replenishment reports

- Re-merchandise sales floor and windows with team

- Cover shifts when necessary (weekend flexibility a must)

- Conduct physical inventory

- Oversee the checking in of new product custom orders, alterations, and rebalancing.

Requirements:



- Candidate must be highly-motivated, detail-oriented, enthusiastic, and have the ability to multitask.

- 3 years retail or industry experience.

- Familiarity with Shopify a plus



Please send your resume to careers@morganelefay.com