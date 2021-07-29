Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomie Harris' White-Hot Sequined Tuxedo

Photo: Jon Furniss/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It doesn't take much for Naomie Harris to make a look memorable. The actor has a strong eye for fashion and a proven sartorial track record that includes everything from a fuchsia bow-decked Gucci top to a gilded Miu Miu gown to a cream Brandon Maxwell pantsuit — and that's just in the last five years. Rewind the clock even further, though, and you'll see that this has always been the case with Harris.

One of those red-carpet moments that has truly stood the test of time was the white suit Harris wore to the 2006 London premiere of "Miami Vice." The sequins all over the blazer and wide-leg trousers give it a pearly sheen, but the belt high at the waist and strong shoulders offer some nice structure to the silhouette. Yes, it's a fully embellished look, but it feels minimalist in a way that doesn't date it. (That's also thanks to sparse accessorizing — only a pair of silver hoops, a cocktail ring and barely-there heeled sandals — and her slick ponytail.) Even though it's been a decade and a half since she first wore it, Harris could easily break this outfit back out in 2021 and be the best-dressed person at an event.

Shop Harris-inspired sequined separates in the gallery below.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.