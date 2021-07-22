Sponsored Story
Publish date:

NAVIA VISION IS SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY

Navia Vision is looking for a Social Media Intern to assist with postings, outreach, content creation and organization.
Author:
Navia Vision logo.PNG

Navia Vision is a full-service boutique production agency with a multidisciplinary team of creatives that handle everything from live events to photo and video productions.

Responsibilities:

- Collecting and organizing assets from projects.
- Updating outreach decks, social platforms, and newsletters
- Working with the team to conceptualize content for social platforms.
- Tasks include, but are not limited to:
   - Office Assistance
   - Outreach
   - Creating content for Tik Tok and Instagram Stories
   - Posting on all platforms including Instagram, Tik Tok, website and newsletters
   - Creating a social postings plan/calendar
   - Drafting and scheduling postings in advance
   - Documenting and recording social insights and newsletter reports

Requirements:

- Understanding of Instagram, Mailchimp, In Design, Word Press and Tik Tok
- Must be organized with acute attention to detail
- Must have strong communication, planning, and organizational skills
- You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner
- Extremely creative and able to propose and execute projects
- Should be available minimum of 2 days/week and preferably be able to get college credit for internship

Recommended Articles

Perks: Fun paced work culture, team of mostly female collaborators and creatives, weekly team coffee dates to cute shops in Williamsburg

Dates:

  • This is an unpaid, 4 month long internship
  • To be discussed upon interview

Please send your resume to taylor@naviavision.com, subject line Social Media Internship.

Related Stories

Navia Vision logo.PNG
Careers

Navia Vision is seeking a Production Intern in New York, NY

Navia Vision is looking for a Production Intern to assist with the preparation of photo-shoots and events.

Navia Vision logo.PNG
Careers

Navia Vision is seeking a Social Media Intern in New York, NY

Navia Vision is a full-service boutique agency with a multidisciplinary team of creatives that handle everything from event, photo and video planning and production to music programming, location scouting, lighting design, set design and video.

Navia Vision logo.PNG
Sponsored Story

Navia Vision Is Seeking A Production Intern In New York, NY

Navia Vision is looking for a Production Intern to assist with the preparation of photo-shoots and events.

Navia_Logo_White_Black
Careers

Navia Vision is seeking a Production Intern to start immediately in New York, NY

Navia Vision is looking for a Production Intern to assist with the preparation of photo-shoots and events.