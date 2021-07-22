- Publish date:
NAVIA VISION IS SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY
Navia Vision is a full-service boutique production agency with a multidisciplinary team of creatives that handle everything from live events to photo and video productions.
Responsibilities:
- Collecting and organizing assets from projects.
- Updating outreach decks, social platforms, and newsletters
- Working with the team to conceptualize content for social platforms.
- Tasks include, but are not limited to:
- Office Assistance
- Outreach
- Creating content for Tik Tok and Instagram Stories
- Posting on all platforms including Instagram, Tik Tok, website and newsletters
- Creating a social postings plan/calendar
- Drafting and scheduling postings in advance
- Documenting and recording social insights and newsletter reports
Requirements:
- Understanding of Instagram, Mailchimp, In Design, Word Press and Tik Tok
- Must be organized with acute attention to detail
- Must have strong communication, planning, and organizational skills
- You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner
- Extremely creative and able to propose and execute projects
- Should be available minimum of 2 days/week and preferably be able to get college credit for internship
Recommended Articles
Perks: Fun paced work culture, team of mostly female collaborators and creatives, weekly team coffee dates to cute shops in Williamsburg
Dates:
- This is an unpaid, 4 month long internship
- To be discussed upon interview
Please send your resume to taylor@naviavision.com, subject line Social Media Internship.