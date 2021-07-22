Navia Vision is seeking a Social Media Intern in New York, NY

Navia Vision is looking for a Social Media Intern to assist with postings, outreach, content creation and organization.

Navia Vision is a full-service boutique production agency with a multidisciplinary team of creatives that handle everything from live events to photo and video productions.

Responsibilities:



- Collecting and organizing assets from projects.

- Updating outreach decks, social platforms, and newsletters

- Working with the team to conceptualize content for social platforms.

- Tasks include, but are not limited to:

- Office Assistance

- Outreach

- Creating content for Tik Tok and Instagram Stories

- Posting on all platforms including Instagram, Tik Tok, website and newsletters

- Creating a social postings plan/calendar

- Drafting and scheduling postings in advance

- Documenting and recording social insights and newsletter reports

Requirements:



- Understanding of Instagram, Mailchimp, In Design, Word Press and Tik Tok

- Must be organized with acute attention to detail

- Must have strong communication, planning, and organizational skills

- You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner

- Extremely creative and able to propose and execute projects

- Should be available minimum of 2 days/week and preferably be able to get college credit for internship

Perks: Fun paced work culture, team of mostly female collaborators and creatives, weekly team coffee dates to cute shops in Williamsburg

Dates:

This is an unpaid, 4 month long internship

To be discussed upon interview

Please send your resume to taylor@naviavision.com, subject line Social Media Internship.