Must Read: Fashion's Evolving Approach to the Olympics, Ed Hardy's Inevitable Comeback

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Fashion's evolving approach to the Olympics

Ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympics, which officially kick off in Tokyo this week, Business of Fashion's Diana Pearl reports on the shift we've seen in the ways fashion brands approach the event. Historically, it's a big marketing moment dominated by large sportswear companies, but now it's an opportunity for new sponsors like Skims, Athleta and Telfar. {Business of Fashion}

Ed Hardy's inevitable comeback

For Nylon, Emily Kirkpatrick writes about the return of Ed Hardy, thanks to recent sightings on highly visible faces like Bella Hadid and Addison Rae, as well as a new creative director — and why the brand's comeback was kind of inevitable. {Nylon}

Can Gen Z use TikTok to save the Gap?

Eliza Huber explores Gen Z's love of the Gap, how the brand is hoping to harness that excitement and the role that young customers might play in helping the retailer overcome its recent struggles. {Refinery29}

