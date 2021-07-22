Publish date:

Must Read: Fashion's Evolving Approach to the Olympics, Ed Hardy's Inevitable Comeback

Plus, can Gen Z use TikTok to save the Gap?
Author:
General view of "Tokyo 2020" signage on the Dream Bridge ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Fashion's evolving approach to the Olympics
Ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympics, which officially kick off in Tokyo this week, Business of Fashion's Diana Pearl reports on the shift we've seen in the ways fashion brands approach the event. Historically, it's a big marketing moment dominated by large sportswear companies, but now it's an opportunity for new sponsors like Skims, Athleta and Telfar. {Business of Fashion

Ed Hardy's inevitable comeback
For Nylon, Emily Kirkpatrick writes about the return of Ed Hardy, thanks to recent sightings on highly visible faces like Bella Hadid and Addison Rae, as well as a new creative director — and why the brand's comeback was kind of inevitable. {Nylon}

Recommended Articles

Can Gen Z use TikTok to save the Gap? 
Eliza Huber explores Gen Z's love of the Gap, how the brand is hoping to harness that excitement and the role that young customers might play in helping the retailer overcome its recent struggles. {Refinery29}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Telfar Clemens acknowledges the applause of the audience at Telfar fashion show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 97 2020
News

Must Read: Telfar Designed Liberia's Uniforms for the Tokyo Olympics, Cara Delevingne and Her Home Cover 'Architectural Digest'

Plus, Remake calls on brands to re-sign the Bangladesh Accord.

Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019
News

Must Read: Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele to Speak at 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier Has a New Creative Director

Plus, the strategy behind new Mugler.

GettyImages-463647028
News

Must Read: Kering Hires Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Kardashian-Jenners Cover 'CR Fashion Book'

Plus, Generation Z's internal conflict with fast fashion.

woman-wearing-grey-sweatpants-with-tie-dye-socks-chanel-sandals-pink-mini-jacquemus-bag
News

Must Read: How the Fashion Industry Unraveled, The Story Behind E.l.f.'s Comeback

Plus, Matty Bovan launches new, online-only brand.