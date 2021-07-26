Publish date:

The Official, In-Person New York Fashion Week Schedule for September Is Here

On Monday, the CFDA and IMG released the full Spring 2022 lineup.
Author:
laquan-smith-cfda-vogue-fashion-fund

On Monday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), in partnership with IMG, released the official calendar for New York Fashion Week in September. The Spring 2022 shows will run Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 12 and will "celebrate the reopening of New York City with in-person shows after two seasons of predominantly digital presentations," per a press release from the CFDA.

Though the lineup will likely evolve in the weeks leading up to the shows, to date, the schedule features 91 shows and presentations, beginning with Ulla Johnson and ending with Tom Ford. Beyond the excitement and significance of a return to in-person runway shows, the upcoming season also marks a New York Fashion Week comeback for Thom Browne and Altuzarra, as well as anniversary collections for Rachel Comey and Carolina Herrera.

Amid concerns over the impact of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the CFDA assures that "the in-person shows will take place in accordance with New York State Health Guidelines and the CFDA will advise designers and show producers on best practices through an expanded health, wellness and diversity memo."

The full calendar is available on the CFDA's website here, and will continue to be updated as additional shows and presentations are scheduled.

