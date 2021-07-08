Must Read: Nordstrom Takes 15 Percent Pledge, Gucci Announces 2021 Changemakers North America Scholars

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Nordstrom takes the 15 Percent Pledge

On Thursday, Nordstrom announced its intentions to take the 15 Percent Pledge, signing a 10-year agreement with the non-profit organization founded by Aurora James. It's committing to growing the number of Black-owned or -founded brands it buys from, as well as the number of Black-owned or -founded companies it partners with in other parts of its business. {Fashionista Inbox}

Gucci reveals 2021 Changemakers North America Scholars

Gucci introduced a new class of Changemakers North America Scholars — 22 students that will each be awarded an academic scholarship, mentorship and internship opportunities through Gucci America — on Thursday: Akin White (Norfolk State University), Ar’Myiah Lee (Parsons), Brianna Bryson (Howard University), Clayson Fletcher (Humber College), Diana McCready (Bard College), Jeffrey McCready (RISD), Keith Herron (Fordham University), Yetunde Sapp (Parsons), Zahri Jackson (NYU), Zuri Duarte, (UCLA), Aboubacar Barrie (Georgia Institute of Technology), Beatrice Alisme (Miami Dade College), Dinasty Ly (FIT), Elijah Huggins-English (FIT), Matthew Williams (Kent State University), Mikaela Mosley (Howard University), Quinten Clifford (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising), John Davillier (USC), Lacey Garza (Kingsborough Community College), Kevin Ngo (City College of San Francisco) and Miles Richards (repeat recipient, College for Creative Studies). {Fashionista Inbox}

Claudia Schiffer releases capsule collection with Réalisation Par

Réalisation Par tapped Claudia Schiffer to collaborate on a 13-piece, '90s-inspired capsule. The partnership, which draws from the supermodel's own wardrobe from that era, actually came to be thanks to Schiffer's daughter, who suggested she team up with the brand, according to a press release. "We just remember sitting in the London office when the email came through. It was a message from Claudia Schiffer suggesting a collaboration, and suddenly our dream of revisiting one of the most important decades in fashion was about to become a Réality," co-founders Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot said, in a statement. Prices range from $69 to $350. See all the products in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

No one dresses like "Gossip Girl" on the Upper East Side

In Town & Country, Jill Kargman — "an OG uptowner" — writes about the discrepancies she sees between the fashion on "Gossip Girl" 1.0 and what people (the private school set, specifically) actually wear on Manhattan's Upper East Side. "In the same way that the lasses of Beverly Hills actually don't walk around Rodeo in matching yellow tartan jackets and skirts à la 'Clueless,' the original 'Gossip Girl' served a cartoony, almost fun-house mirror sartorial view of the grid between The Plaza and Sant Ambroeus," she argues. "Yes, there was an appealing charm to some of Blair's headbands and plaids, but somehow they always seemed a bit…off." {Town & Country}

