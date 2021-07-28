The 44 Best Beauty Deals to Shop From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opens to the public in stores and online on Wednesday, and you know what that means: It's time to do some serious stocking-up on all your favorite beauty products.

This year's beauty offerings represent a perfect mix of classic, beloved products from legacy brands and of exciting, buzzy finds from up-and-comers. Indie brands are better represented than ever before — particularly in the fragrance and candle categories — and there are notably a few more woman-, queer- and BIPOC-owned brands in the mix than in the past as well. (There are, however, very few Black-owned or -founded brands included in the sale lineup. Seeing as Nordstrom recently joined the 15 Percent Pledge, here's hoping that changes come next year's sale.) Nordstrom's beauty exclusives are well worth paying attention to: There are majorly discounted makeup sets, two-for-the-price-of-one brow serums, jumbo shampoos and more.

In the galleries below, we've rounded up the very best skin, makeup, hair, fragrance, body and wellness products available at the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

Skin

10 Gallery 10 Images

Makeup

7 Gallery 7 Images

Hair

9 Gallery 9 Images

Fragrance

11 Gallery 11 Images

Body + Wellness

7 Gallery 7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.