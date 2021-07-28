Publish date:

The 44 Best Beauty Deals to Shop From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It's time to stock up on all your favorite skin, hair, makeup, fragrance, body and wellness products.
Author:
nordstrom-sale-main

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opens to the public in stores and online on Wednesday, and you know what that means: It's time to do some serious stocking-up on all your favorite beauty products.

This year's beauty offerings represent a perfect mix of classic, beloved products from legacy brands and of exciting, buzzy finds from up-and-comers. Indie brands are better represented than ever before — particularly in the fragrance and candle categories — and there are notably a few more woman-, queer- and BIPOC-owned brands in the mix than in the past as well. (There are, however, very few Black-owned or -founded brands included in the sale lineup. Seeing as Nordstrom recently joined the 15 Percent Pledge, here's hoping that changes come next year's sale.) Nordstrom's beauty exclusives are well worth paying attention to: There are majorly discounted makeup sets, two-for-the-price-of-one brow serums, jumbo shampoos and more. 

In the galleries below, we've rounded up the very best skin, makeup, hair, fragrance, body and wellness products available at the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

Recommended Articles

Skin

dr-dennis-gross-collagen-building-set
dr-barbara-sturm-skin-set
paulas-choice-jumbo-bha-liquid-exfoliant
10
Gallery
10 Images

Makeup

dior-lip-glow-set
nars-lip-duo-set
too-faced-eye-set
7
Gallery
7 Images

Hair

bumble-bumble-hydration-heroes-set
briogeo-hair-set
ouai-shampoo-set
9
Gallery
9 Images

Fragrance

diptyque-candle-set
gucci-bloom-lipstick-set
boy-smells-candle-set
11
Gallery
11 Images

Body + Wellness

8greens-supplement-set
supergoop-hand-screen-set
malin-goetz-rum-body-wash
7
Gallery
7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

giorgio-armani-lip-maestro-set-nordstrom-sale
Beauty

The 42 Best Beauty Products You Can Buy at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Our picks in skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance, body and tools.

nordstrom anniversary sale beauty promo
Beauty

58 Editor-Approved Beauty Products You Can Score at This Year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Out of 284 skin, hair, makeup and fragrance items on sale, these are the stand-outs, hand-selected by our beauty editor.

fenty-beauty-concealer-promo
Beauty

21 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

This week's picks include volumizing hair stylers, skin soothers for face and body and a lightweight sunscreen that's perfect for the dog days of summer.

kristen-noel-crawley-promo
Beauty

How I Shop (Beauty Edition): Kristen Noel Crawley

The founder of KNC Beauty shares her favorite products from her own brand — and plenty of others! — as well as how she discovers and tests new formulas.